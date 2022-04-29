ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns, 76ers advance to second round with Game 6 victories

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRPpx_0fNhbAtT00

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Chris Paul went 14 for 14 in the best shooting night in NBA playoff history, Devin Booker returned from a hamstring injury to hit a late 3-pointer and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-109 on Thursday night to finish off the first-round series in six games.

Paul had the most field goals without a miss in a playoff game, hit all four of his free throws and had eight assists as the top-seeded Suns overcame a 10-point halftime deficit.

Phoenix will face the Dallas-Utah winner in the second round.

Paul helped put the Suns up for good, at 102-101, on an assist on Deandre Ayton’s dunk with 2:12 left. Ayton had 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting.

The Suns erased the 10-point halftime deficit by making 13 of their first 14 shots in the third quarter to take a 77-74 lead. At that point, Paul was 10 of 10 from the field and Ayton was 6 of 6. Paul had 13 points in the quarter, but New Orleans used an 11-5 run to take an 85-82 lead into the final period.

Booker played for the first time in nine days since injuring his right hamstring after scoring 31 points in the first half of Game 2. He scored 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting and had five rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans with 21 points.

76ERS 132, RAPTORS 97

TORONTO (AP) — Joel Embiid had 33 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added 22 points and 15 assists and Philadelphia beat Toronto in Game 6 to end the first-round series.

Philadelphia will face Miami in the second round. The top-seeded Heat beat Atlanta in five games.

Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points, going 5 for 12 from 3-point range, and Tobias Harris had 19 points and 11 rebounds, to help the 76ers finish off the Raptors with a blowout after losing the past two games.

Chris Boucher had 25 points and 10 rebounds for Toronto, Pascal Siakam fouled out with 24 points.

Toronto played without all-star guard Fred VanVleet. He missed his second straight game because of a strained left hip flexor.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
City
Miami, AZ
New Orleans, LA
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
Louisiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Brandon Ingram
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Tyrese Maxey
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Fred Vanvleet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Game 6#Ap#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy