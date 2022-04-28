Related
Broncos’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Denver Took Each Round
Denver looks to add depth to a potential playoff-contending roster now led by Russell Wilson.
Kenny Pickett first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft
Kenny Pickett is heading back to Heinz Field, this time donning the Steelers black and gold. Pittsburgh delivered the first major surprise of the 2022 NFL Draft, opting to take Pickett with the 20th pick and making him the first quarterback off the board in Las Vegas. Pickett entered the...
Georgia Records Most Players Selected in NFL Draft History
The Bulldogs made more history in this year's draft on Saturday.
Here's What We Know About Dwayne Haskins' Wife, Kalabrya Haskins
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
Ex-Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson indicted on rape charge
A grand jury indicted former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson on Tuesday and charged him with rape. Anderson will be arraigned
Kyle Pitts and Drake London: NFL Draft Gives Atlanta Falcons Big Boost
The Atlanta Falcons end up taking wide receiver Drake London with their top overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL mock draft 2023: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young headline outstanding 2023 NFL Draft class
It’s time to look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Following a 2022 quarterback class that lacked franchise-caliber talent, that’s
Live coverage: 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas
In the wake of blockbuster NFL trades that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, football fans now turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday.
Grading the Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 NFL Draft
Trade down and trade down some more. This was the entire theme for first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as he
NFL DRAFT ’22: A family affair at the NFL Draft Experience
It's a family affair on day two of the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas.
Raiders take Dylan Parham with their first pick of NFL draft
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Parham almost missed the biggest moment of his football career Friday night, after the Raiders called to tell him to pack his bags for Las Vegas. “I was literally trying to fix my face from crying as much as I was,” said Parham, a four-year starter for the Tigers at three different positions. “I was trying to get myself back together, it was an unreal moment talking to the organization and then tuning back into the TV to watch it live."
'He's a hometown hero': Dillon watches as Troy Andersen is drafted by the Atlanta Falcons
DILLON — The front room at Mac’s Last Cast was sparsely populated when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on the clock to begin Round 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday. Two men and a woman sat, relaxed on each side of a long, dark brown table that pointed to a flat screen TV hanging on the wall. Across from the screen was a wall-to-wall window that looked out to South Montana Street, a main drag in the town with fewer than 5,000 people living...
Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson selected by Dallas Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft
Two things became sure bets for the University of Wisconsin football team the past four years. As long as tight end Jake Ferguson was suited up, he was going to make a catch, and the broadcast was going to mention his grandfather. Ferguson will look to take his consistency and production to the professional level after he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th overall pick. ...
Former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks picked by Denver in seventh round of the NFL draft
Four years of starting for the University of Wisconsin football team created many memories for cornerback Faion Hicks. He’ll look to take those experiences, and the lessons learned from them, into his professional career after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Hicks was the 232nd overall pick and he was the second former Badgers defender drafted by Denver on Saturday — the Broncos selected former UW defensive end Matt Henningsen in the sixth round. ...
Former Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen picked by Denver in sixth round of NFL draft
Matt Henningsen is ending his University of Wisconsin football career as an NFL draft pick after starting it as a walk-on. Henningsen, a defensive end from Menomonee Falls, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He was the 206th overall pick. Henningsen was the second UW product drafted Saturday after tight end Jake Ferguson went to Dallas in the fourth round. Denver has...
7 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents
A disappointing weekend for Jack Sanborn ended on a positive note. The former University of Wisconsin linebacker wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, a surprise as he was projected to be picked as high as the fifth round in some mock drafts. But the Deer Park, Illinois, native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, his favorite team. Sanborn was one of seven former Badgers to sign...
NFL Combine Football
Missouri running back Tyler Badie runs a drill during the NFL Combine on March 4 in Indianapolis. The Baltimore Ravens selected Badie No. 196 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ravens pick MU record-setter Badie in sixth round
Tyler Badie, the all-time leading single-season rusher in Missouri football history, is a Baltimore Raven. Baltimore selected him in the sixth round with the No. 196 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Badie joins a crowded running back room, albeit one that was ravaged by injury last season. J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Ty'Son Williams all have NFL experience, and Baltimore operates a run-heavy offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. ...
Georgia P Jake Camarda off the board in round four of 2022 NFL draft
We knew Georgia would have a ton of players selected in the NFL draft, but I don’t think many were expecting to hear UGA punter Jake Camarda’s name called on Saturday. Especially not as early as the fourth round. But the game-changing punter was selected by the Tampa...
