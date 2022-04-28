ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
 2 days ago

Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis poses on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Raiders take Dylan Parham with their first pick of NFL draft

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Parham almost missed the biggest moment of his football career Friday night, after the Raiders called to tell him to pack his bags for Las Vegas. “I was literally trying to fix my face from crying as much as I was,” said Parham, a four-year starter for the Tigers at three different positions. “I was trying to get myself back together, it was an unreal moment talking to the organization and then tuning back into the TV to watch it live."
'He's a hometown hero': Dillon watches as Troy Andersen is drafted by the Atlanta Falcons

DILLON — The front room at Mac’s Last Cast was sparsely populated when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on the clock to begin Round 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday. Two men and a woman sat, relaxed on each side of a long, dark brown table that pointed to a flat screen TV hanging on the wall. Across from the screen was a wall-to-wall window that looked out to South Montana Street, a main drag in the town with fewer than 5,000 people living...
Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson selected by Dallas Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft

Two things became sure bets for the University of Wisconsin football team the past four years. As long as tight end Jake Ferguson was suited up, he was going to make a catch, and the broadcast was going to mention his grandfather. Ferguson will look to take his consistency and production to the professional level after he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th overall pick. ...
Former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks picked by Denver in seventh round of the NFL draft

Four years of starting for the University of Wisconsin football team created many memories for cornerback Faion Hicks. He’ll look to take those experiences, and the lessons learned from them, into his professional career after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Hicks was the 232nd overall pick and he was the second former Badgers defender drafted by Denver on Saturday — the Broncos selected former UW defensive end Matt Henningsen in the sixth round. ...
Former Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen picked by Denver in sixth round of NFL draft

Matt Henningsen is ending his University of Wisconsin football career as an NFL draft pick after starting it as a walk-on. Henningsen, a defensive end from Menomonee Falls, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He was the 206th overall pick. Henningsen was the second UW product drafted Saturday after tight end Jake Ferguson went to Dallas in the fourth round. Denver has...
7 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents

A disappointing weekend for Jack Sanborn ended on a positive note. The former University of Wisconsin linebacker wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, a surprise as he was projected to be picked as high as the fifth round in some mock drafts. But the Deer Park, Illinois, native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, his favorite team. Sanborn was one of seven former Badgers to sign...
NFL Combine Football

Missouri running back Tyler Badie runs a drill during the NFL Combine on March 4 in Indianapolis. The Baltimore Ravens selected Badie No. 196 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ravens pick MU record-setter Badie in sixth round

Tyler Badie, the all-time leading single-season rusher in Missouri football history, is a Baltimore Raven. Baltimore selected him in the sixth round with the No. 196 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Badie joins a crowded running back room, albeit one that was ravaged by injury last season. J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Ty'Son Williams all have NFL experience, and Baltimore operates a run-heavy offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson. ...
