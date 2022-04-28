Related
2022 NFL draft: Grades for all 32 first-round picks
First-round picks Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports There were picks—and the commissioner was getting hugged and picked up plenty—during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas. How did each team do? Let's take a look...1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Travon Walker, Georgia Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports The Jacksonville Jaguars went for potential over a sure thing. Time will tell if the risk was worth it, but this isn't a tea, that has time to gamble. Walker had six sacks in Georgia's national championship season. He also had 7.5 tackles for a loss. Have to wonder if they could have traded back...
Broncos’ 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Denver Took Each Round
Denver looks to add depth to a potential playoff-contending roster now led by Russell Wilson.
Kenny Pickett first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft
Kenny Pickett is heading back to Heinz Field, this time donning the Steelers black and gold. Pittsburgh delivered the first major surprise of the 2022 NFL Draft, opting to take Pickett with the 20th pick and making him the first quarterback off the board in Las Vegas. Pickett entered the...
Here's What We Know About Dwayne Haskins' Wife, Kalabrya Haskins
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
Moment of silence at NFL Draft for Dwayne Haskins
LAS VEGAS (WJW)– The NFL honored former player Dwayne Haskins with a moment of the silence prior to the start of Thursday night’s draft. The large Las Vegas crowd went quiet and the screens on stage faded to black. Haskins, 24, died on April 9 after being hit...
Live coverage: 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas
In the wake of blockbuster NFL trades that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, football fans now turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday.
Raider Nation closes out day 1 of 2022 NFL Draft
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even though the Raiders don’t have a Draft pick until Friday, Raider Nation was still out in full force Thursday, soaking in day one of the draft. Fans, former Raiders, and current Raiders, including kicker Daniel Carlsson, came out to Drai’s at The Cromwell for the official watch party. “What a […]
NFL DRAFT ’22: A family affair at the NFL Draft Experience
It's a family affair on day two of the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas.
Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson selected by Dallas Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft
Two things became sure bets for the University of Wisconsin football team the past four years. As long as tight end Jake Ferguson was suited up, he was going to make a catch, and the broadcast was going to mention his grandfather. Ferguson will look to take his consistency and production to the professional level after he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th overall pick. ...
Raiders take Dylan Parham with their first pick of NFL draft
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Parham almost missed the biggest moment of his football career Friday night, after the Raiders called to tell him to pack his bags for Las Vegas. “I was literally trying to fix my face from crying as much as I was,” said Parham, a four-year starter for the Tigers at three different positions. “I was trying to get myself back together, it was an unreal moment talking to the organization and then tuning back into the TV to watch it live."
Former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks picked by Denver in seventh round of the NFL draft
Four years of starting for the University of Wisconsin football team created many memories for cornerback Faion Hicks. He’ll look to take those experiences, and the lessons learned from them, into his professional career after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Hicks was the 232nd overall pick and he was the second former Badgers defender drafted by Denver on Saturday — the Broncos selected former UW defensive end Matt Henningsen in the sixth round. ...
Former Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen picked by Denver in sixth round of NFL draft
Matt Henningsen is ending his University of Wisconsin football career as an NFL draft pick after starting it as a walk-on. Henningsen, a defensive end from Menomonee Falls, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He was the 206th overall pick. Henningsen was the second UW product drafted Saturday after tight end Jake Ferguson went to Dallas in the fourth round. Denver has...
4 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents
A disappointing weekend for Jack Sanborn ended on a positive note. The former University of Wisconsin linebacker wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, a surprise as he was projected to be picked as high as the fifth round in some mock drafts. But the Deer Park, Illinois, native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, his favorite team. Sanborn was one of five former Badgers to sign...
Joel Dublanko Signing With NFC South Team Following the 2022 NFL Draft
The 2022 Bearcats class now has 10 players joining an NFL roster.
Nicholas Petit-Frere gets selected in 2022 NFL draft
After two Ohio State receivers were taken off the board back-to-back in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, there was a lull before the next Buckeye was selected, offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere. He was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round (69th pick). He’ll join and play for another former Buckeye, head coach Mike Vrabel.
2022 NFL Draft: 7 more B1G players taken in Round 3
It’s been Lucky 7s in Vegas for the B1G through the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. In every round, the conference has produced 7 selections. Friday night, the B1G started out with a strong second round, having 7 more players taken after seeing 7 stars picked in Thursday night’s opening round. It was a sluggish start to the third round but the conference closed out on a high night.
Raiders Draft Zamir White With 122nd Overall Pick
To kick off its most active day in the 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas picked Georgia running back Zamir White with the 122nd overall pick in the fourth round on Saturday. The Raiders attained the pick after trading up in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. White posted 2,043 rushing...
Chris Oladokun taken by Steelers in NFL Draft
Chris Oladokun taken by Steelers in NFL Draft.
