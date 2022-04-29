Related
'He’s a rare athlete': Montana State's Troy Andersen draws praise from Atlanta Falcons coach, GM
A media member compared Troy Andersen to a “comic book character” during the Atlanta Falcons’ press conference Friday night following the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft. The comment drew smiles from Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith. “I’m sure that’s a compliment, right?” Smith replied. Another reporter chimed...
Saints to sign Tyrann Mathieu, bringing New Orleans native home to play for hometown team
NEW ORLEANS - Tyrann Mathieu's journey is finally coming full circle. Ten years after LSU and Les Miles dismissed the Heisman Finalist from the Tigers' football team, Mathieu is returning home to Louisiana to play for his hometown New Orleans Saints, according to an NFL Network report. Mathieu's expected signing comes after the Saints lost both of their starting safeties this offseason, with Marcus Williams signing with the Baltimore Ravens in mid-March and Malcolm Jenkins announcing his retirement on March 30. Terms of Mathieu's deal in New Orleans were not immediately made available, as it has not yet been finalized, per report. The Saints have $20.372 million in cap room, according to the NFLPA's public salary cap report. For more on the story visit our news partners at The Advocate.
Former Arizona LB Anthony Pandy receives mini-camp invitation from Cardinals
Arizona linebacker Anthony Pandy has received an invitation to the Cardinals’ upcoming mini-camp. Pandy played for the Wildcats from 2017-21. He appeared in 51 games, making 25 starts. He totaled 212 tackles, including a career-high 82 last season; 12.5 tackles for losses; seven passes defensed, including four interceptions; and two forced fumbles. Pandy had a standout game against USC last season, returning an interception for a touchdown and rushing 32 yards on a fake punt. Pandy joins kicker Lucas Havrisik (Indianapolis Colts) as former Wildcats who have received camp invites since last weekend’s NFL draft. Pandy’s former teammate, Jace Whittaker, is on the Cardinals’ roster. Whittaker entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent.
Whiteside receives rookie camp invite from Falcons
Former Missouri defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside was invited to the Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis Sunday, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported. Whiteside played five seasons for the Tigers, starting four of the 12 games he played in 2021. Prior to an injury in 2020, the Houston product was on preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski award for the top defensive player, and the Outland Trophy for the top interior lineman. ...
Jim Polzin: Injuries shortened Peter Konz's NFL career. But the former Wisconsin lineman found a Plan B
Peter Konz didn’t grow up wanting to be a lawyer. The former University of Wisconsin standout offensive lineman laughs when that question is asked, the trademark and gleeful Konz chortle that was a hit among teammates, coaches and even reporters during his days with the Badgers making an appearance during a phone call last week. No, this career path wasn’t part of some master plan for Konz. “I wish,” he...
Here's What We Know About Dwayne Haskins' Wife, Kalabrya Haskins
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley leads Gold to 26-22 win in Cowboys' spring game
LARAMIE – The laundry was a little confusing for Wyoming’s spring game. The Gold prevailed 26-22 over the Brown, which wore white jerseys because the 2022 shipment of brown uniforms has not arrived, on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The two quarterbacks on the Gold squad, starter Andrew Peasley and backup Hank Gibbs, wore blue jerseys, indicating defensive players weren’t allowed to hit them. ...
Montana State receiver Jaden Smith enters transfer portal
Jaden Smith is the ninth Montana State football player, and the third wide receiver, to enter the transfer portal since the 2021 regular season ended. Smith, who started the first 11 games last season, announced his entrance into the portal Friday on social media. The Texas native is a rising redshirt sophomore recruited by Jeff Choate, who left MSU to be co-defensive coordinator at Texas and was replaced by Brent Vigen last year. ...
Transfer portal delivers again as Nebraska picks up commitment from ex-Texas Tech defender
Nebraska encountered serious attrition in its defensive line in the wake of the 2021 season. As a result, the Huskers are counting on the transfer portal for immediate help. On Tuesday, the portal delivered again. Two days after Nebraska landed former TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis, former Texas Tech defensive lineman Devin Drew announced he...
NCAA Football: Wyoming - Spring Football Game
Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda runs the ball during the Brown and Gold spring game Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Clemson Georgia Tech Football
Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs into the end zone against Georgia Tech defensive back Tariq Carpenter (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. Clemson won 49-21. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
