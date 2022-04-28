ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
 2 days ago

Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd poses on the red carpet during the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.

NFL Draft 2022: Best day 3 draft fits for Isaiah Spiller

In a surprising turn of events, day two of the NFL draft has come and passed, and heralded Aggies running back, Isaiah Spiller has yet to be selected. Day 2 of the draft saw six running backs go off the board, including suprising selections like Tyrion Davis-Price and Rachaad White, who were ranked much lower than Spiller by media draft experts, but Spiller sat unselected. As day 3 is ready to begin, Spiller shouldn’t be waiting long to hear his name called, so which teams could still use a running back where Spiller could fit in the 4th round and make the...
Raider Nation closes out day 1 of 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even though the Raiders don’t have a Draft pick until Friday, Raider Nation was still out in full force Thursday, soaking in day one of the draft. Fans, former Raiders, and current Raiders, including kicker Daniel Carlsson, came out to Drai’s at The Cromwell for the official watch party. “What a […]
Live coverage: 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas

In the wake of blockbuster NFL trades that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, football fans now turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday.
Former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks picked by Denver in seventh round of the NFL draft

Four years of starting for the University of Wisconsin football team created many memories for cornerback Faion Hicks. He’ll look to take those experiences, and the lessons learned from them, into his professional career after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Hicks was the 232nd overall pick and he was the second former Badgers defender drafted by Denver on Saturday — the Broncos selected former UW defensive end Matt Henningsen in the sixth round. ...
Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson selected by Dallas Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft

Two things became sure bets for the University of Wisconsin football team the past four years. As long as tight end Jake Ferguson was suited up, he was going to make a catch, and the broadcast was going to mention his grandfather. Ferguson will look to take his consistency and production to the professional level after he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th overall pick. ...
Raiders take Dylan Parham with their first pick of NFL draft

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Parham almost missed the biggest moment of his football career Friday night, after the Raiders called to tell him to pack his bags for Las Vegas. “I was literally trying to fix my face from crying as much as I was,” said Parham, a four-year starter for the Tigers at three different positions. “I was trying to get myself back together, it was an unreal moment talking to the organization and then tuning back into the TV to watch it live."
Former Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen picked by Denver in sixth round of NFL draft

Matt Henningsen is ending his University of Wisconsin football career as an NFL draft pick after starting it as a walk-on. Henningsen, a defensive end from Menomonee Falls, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He was the 206th overall pick. Henningsen was the second UW product drafted Saturday after tight end Jake Ferguson went to Dallas in the fourth round. Denver has...
4 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents

A disappointing weekend for Jack Sanborn ended on a positive note. The former University of Wisconsin linebacker wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, a surprise as he was projected to be picked as high as the fifth round in some mock drafts. But the Deer Park, Illinois, native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, his favorite team. Sanborn was one of five former Badgers to sign...
Kamasi earns gold in javelin at Rock Chalk Classic

Missouri track and field continued competition Saturday in the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, while also sending non-relay athletes to the Rock Chalk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas. Junior Atina Kamasi won the women’s javelin in Lawrence, throwing for 148 feet, 9 inches. In the men’s discus, sophomore Mitchell Weber finished second with a mark of 177-8. Freshman Rece Rowan followed in third (174-6). In the women’s hammer throw, junior Sydney Oberdiek finished third with a 199-11 mark. ...
Raiders Draft Zamir White With 122nd Overall Pick

To kick off its most active day in the 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas picked Georgia running back Zamir White with the 122nd overall pick in the fourth round on Saturday. The Raiders attained the pick after trading up in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. White posted 2,043 rushing...
