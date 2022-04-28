In a surprising turn of events, day two of the NFL draft has come and passed, and heralded Aggies running back, Isaiah Spiller has yet to be selected. Day 2 of the draft saw six running backs go off the board, including suprising selections like Tyrion Davis-Price and Rachaad White, who were ranked much lower than Spiller by media draft experts, but Spiller sat unselected. As day 3 is ready to begin, Spiller shouldn’t be waiting long to hear his name called, so which teams could still use a running back where Spiller could fit in the 4th round and make the...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO