Related
Chris Olave drafted 11th overall by New Orleans in NFL Draft
LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Ohio State receiver Chris Olave was drafted 11th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Olave is the second Buckeye receiver taken in the first round after Garrett Wilson was selected 10th overall by the New York Jets. Wilson and Olave are […]
NFL Draft 2022: Best day 3 draft fits for Isaiah Spiller
In a surprising turn of events, day two of the NFL draft has come and passed, and heralded Aggies running back, Isaiah Spiller has yet to be selected. Day 2 of the draft saw six running backs go off the board, including suprising selections like Tyrion Davis-Price and Rachaad White, who were ranked much lower than Spiller by media draft experts, but Spiller sat unselected. As day 3 is ready to begin, Spiller shouldn’t be waiting long to hear his name called, so which teams could still use a running back where Spiller could fit in the 4th round and make the...
Troy Andersen 40 sign
A sign at the Sundowner Motel in Dillon celebrates Troy Andersen's 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in March.
Here's What We Know About Dwayne Haskins' Wife, Kalabrya Haskins
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL mock draft 2023: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young headline outstanding 2023 NFL Draft class
It’s time to look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Following a 2022 quarterback class that lacked franchise-caliber talent, that’s
NFL DRAFT ’22: A family affair at the NFL Draft Experience
It's a family affair on day two of the NFL Draft Experience in Las Vegas.
Raider Nation closes out day 1 of 2022 NFL Draft
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Even though the Raiders don’t have a Draft pick until Friday, Raider Nation was still out in full force Thursday, soaking in day one of the draft. Fans, former Raiders, and current Raiders, including kicker Daniel Carlsson, came out to Drai’s at The Cromwell for the official watch party. “What a […]
Live coverage: 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas
In the wake of blockbuster NFL trades that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, football fans now turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks picked by Denver in seventh round of the NFL draft
Four years of starting for the University of Wisconsin football team created many memories for cornerback Faion Hicks. He’ll look to take those experiences, and the lessons learned from them, into his professional career after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Hicks was the 232nd overall pick and he was the second former Badgers defender drafted by Denver on Saturday — the Broncos selected former UW defensive end Matt Henningsen in the sixth round. ...
Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson selected by Dallas Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft
Two things became sure bets for the University of Wisconsin football team the past four years. As long as tight end Jake Ferguson was suited up, he was going to make a catch, and the broadcast was going to mention his grandfather. Ferguson will look to take his consistency and production to the professional level after he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th overall pick. ...
deseret.com
2022 NFL draft: Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars with 27th overall pick
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd made program history on Thursday night. He became the first former Utah linebacker to be a first-round NFL draft pick, when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lloyd with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Jaguars, who took Georgia defensive end Travon Walker...
FOX Sports
Raiders take Dylan Parham with their first pick of NFL draft
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Parham almost missed the biggest moment of his football career Friday night, after the Raiders called to tell him to pack his bags for Las Vegas. “I was literally trying to fix my face from crying as much as I was,” said Parham, a four-year starter for the Tigers at three different positions. “I was trying to get myself back together, it was an unreal moment talking to the organization and then tuning back into the TV to watch it live."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen picked by Denver in sixth round of NFL draft
Matt Henningsen is ending his University of Wisconsin football career as an NFL draft pick after starting it as a walk-on. Henningsen, a defensive end from Menomonee Falls, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He was the 206th overall pick. Henningsen was the second UW product drafted Saturday after tight end Jake Ferguson went to Dallas in the fourth round. Denver has...
4 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents
A disappointing weekend for Jack Sanborn ended on a positive note. The former University of Wisconsin linebacker wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, a surprise as he was projected to be picked as high as the fifth round in some mock drafts. But the Deer Park, Illinois, native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, his favorite team. Sanborn was one of five former Badgers to sign...
Kamasi earns gold in javelin at Rock Chalk Classic
Missouri track and field continued competition Saturday in the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, while also sending non-relay athletes to the Rock Chalk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas. Junior Atina Kamasi won the women’s javelin in Lawrence, throwing for 148 feet, 9 inches. In the men’s discus, sophomore Mitchell Weber finished second with a mark of 177-8. Freshman Rece Rowan followed in third (174-6). In the women’s hammer throw, junior Sydney Oberdiek finished third with a 199-11 mark. ...
WTVC
Alontae Taylor drafted to the New Orleans Saints during 2022 NFL draft season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Alontae Taylor was drafted to the New Orleans Saints as the 49th overall pick. He hosted his draft party at the Dawg House Saloon in downtown Nashville and FOX 17 News’ Kaitlin Miller was able to share this special moment with Alontae Taylor and his family as his name got called.
Yardbarker
Raiders Draft Zamir White With 122nd Overall Pick
To kick off its most active day in the 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas picked Georgia running back Zamir White with the 122nd overall pick in the fourth round on Saturday. The Raiders attained the pick after trading up in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. White posted 2,043 rushing...
Chris Oladokun taken by Steelers in NFL Draft
Chris Oladokun taken by Steelers in NFL Draft.
Grading the New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft results
The New Orleans Saints fell short of the NFL Playoffs and finished second in the NFC South in 2021, however,
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0