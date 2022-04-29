NEW ORLEANS - Tyrann Mathieu's journey is finally coming full circle. Ten years after LSU and Les Miles dismissed the Heisman Finalist from the Tigers' football team, Mathieu is returning home to Louisiana to play for his hometown New Orleans Saints, according to an NFL Network report. Mathieu's expected signing comes after the Saints lost both of their starting safeties this offseason, with Marcus Williams signing with the Baltimore Ravens in mid-March and Malcolm Jenkins announcing his retirement on March 30. Terms of Mathieu's deal in New Orleans were not immediately made available, as it has not yet been finalized, per report. The Saints have $20.372 million in cap room, according to the NFLPA's public salary cap report. For more on the story visit our news partners at The Advocate.

