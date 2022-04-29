ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

NFL Draft

By TED S. WARREN, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7HPF_0fNhaQsU00

Seattle Seahawks fans watch as Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker is shown on a TV monitor as he is picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars as the top pick in the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 28, 2022, at a Seahawks draft day party in Renton, Wash., near Seattle.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Saints to sign Tyrann Mathieu, bringing New Orleans native home to play for hometown team

NEW ORLEANS - Tyrann Mathieu's journey is finally coming full circle. Ten years after LSU and Les Miles dismissed the Heisman Finalist from the Tigers' football team, Mathieu is returning home to Louisiana to play for his hometown New Orleans Saints, according to an NFL Network report. Mathieu's expected signing comes after the Saints lost both of their starting safeties this offseason, with Marcus Williams signing with the Baltimore Ravens in mid-March and Malcolm Jenkins announcing his retirement on March 30. Terms of Mathieu's deal in New Orleans were not immediately made available, as it has not yet been finalized, per report. The Saints have $20.372 million in cap room, according to the NFLPA's public salary cap report. For more on the story visit our news partners at The Advocate.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Wyoming News

Whiteside receives rookie camp invite from Falcons

Former Missouri defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside was invited to the Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis Sunday, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported. Whiteside played five seasons for the Tigers, starting four of the 12 games he played in 2021. Prior to an injury in 2020, the Houston product was on preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski award for the top defensive player, and the Outland Trophy for the top interior lineman. ...
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

Former Arizona LB Anthony Pandy receives mini-camp invitation from Cardinals

Arizona linebacker Anthony Pandy has received an invitation to the Cardinals’ upcoming mini-camp. Pandy played for the Wildcats from 2017-21. He appeared in 51 games, making 25 starts. He totaled 212 tackles, including a career-high 82 last season; 12.5 tackles for losses; seven passes defensed, including four interceptions; and two forced fumbles. Pandy had a standout game against USC last season, returning an interception for a touchdown and rushing 32 yards on a fake punt. Pandy joins kicker Lucas Havrisik (Indianapolis Colts) as former Wildcats who have received camp invites since last weekend’s NFL draft. Pandy’s former teammate, Jace Whittaker, is on the Cardinals’ roster. Whittaker entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent.
GLENDALE, AZ
Wyoming News

'He’s a rare athlete': Montana State's Troy Andersen draws praise from Atlanta Falcons coach, GM

A media member compared Troy Andersen to a “comic book character” during the Atlanta Falcons’ press conference Friday night following the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft. The comment drew smiles from Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith. “I’m sure that’s a compliment, right?” Smith replied. Another reporter chimed...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Washington Football
City
Renton, WA
City
Seattle, WA
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Wyoming News

Peter Konz

Falcons guard Peter Konz smiles during a 2013 practice in Flowery Branch, Ga.
NFL
Wyoming News

Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley leads Gold to 26-22 win in Cowboys' spring game

LARAMIE – The laundry was a little confusing for Wyoming’s spring game. The Gold prevailed 26-22 over the Brown, which wore white jerseys because the 2022 shipment of brown uniforms has not arrived, on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The two quarterbacks on the Gold squad, starter Andrew Peasley and backup Hank Gibbs, wore blue jerseys, indicating defensive players weren’t allowed to hit them. ...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming News

Clemson Georgia Tech Football

Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) runs into the end zone against Georgia Tech defensive back Tariq Carpenter (29) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. Clemson won 49-21. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
ATLANTA, GA
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy