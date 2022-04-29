Related
Jim Polzin: Injuries shortened Peter Konz's NFL career. But the former Wisconsin lineman found a Plan B
Peter Konz didn’t grow up wanting to be a lawyer. The former University of Wisconsin standout offensive lineman laughs when that question is asked, the trademark and gleeful Konz chortle that was a hit among teammates, coaches and even reporters during his days with the Badgers making an appearance during a phone call last week. No, this career path wasn’t part of some master plan for Konz. “I wish,” he...
'He’s a rare athlete': Montana State's Troy Andersen draws praise from Atlanta Falcons coach, GM
A media member compared Troy Andersen to a “comic book character” during the Atlanta Falcons’ press conference Friday night following the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft. The comment drew smiles from Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith. “I’m sure that’s a compliment, right?” Smith replied. Another reporter chimed...
Former Arizona LB Anthony Pandy receives mini-camp invitation from Cardinals
Arizona linebacker Anthony Pandy has received an invitation to the Cardinals’ upcoming mini-camp. Pandy played for the Wildcats from 2017-21. He appeared in 51 games, making 25 starts. He totaled 212 tackles, including a career-high 82 last season; 12.5 tackles for losses; seven passes defensed, including four interceptions; and two forced fumbles. Pandy had a standout game against USC last season, returning an interception for a touchdown and rushing 32 yards on a fake punt. Pandy joins kicker Lucas Havrisik (Indianapolis Colts) as former Wildcats who have received camp invites since last weekend’s NFL draft. Pandy’s former teammate, Jace Whittaker, is on the Cardinals’ roster. Whittaker entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent.
Saints to sign Tyrann Mathieu, bringing New Orleans native home to play for hometown team
NEW ORLEANS - Tyrann Mathieu's journey is finally coming full circle. Ten years after LSU and Les Miles dismissed the Heisman Finalist from the Tigers' football team, Mathieu is returning home to Louisiana to play for his hometown New Orleans Saints, according to an NFL Network report. Mathieu's expected signing comes after the Saints lost both of their starting safeties this offseason, with Marcus Williams signing with the Baltimore Ravens in mid-March and Malcolm Jenkins announcing his retirement on March 30. Terms of Mathieu's deal in New Orleans were not immediately made available, as it has not yet been finalized, per report. The Saints have $20.372 million in cap room, according to the NFLPA's public salary cap report. For more on the story visit our news partners at The Advocate.
Here's What We Know About Dwayne Haskins' Wife, Kalabrya Haskins
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele
Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
Montana State receiver Jaden Smith enters transfer portal
Jaden Smith is the ninth Montana State football player, and the third wide receiver, to enter the transfer portal since the 2021 regular season ended. Smith, who started the first 11 games last season, announced his entrance into the portal Friday on social media. The Texas native is a rising redshirt sophomore recruited by Jeff Choate, who left MSU to be co-defensive coordinator at Texas and was replaced by Brent Vigen last year. ...
NCAA Football: Wyoming - Spring Football Game
Wyoming quarterback Evan Svoboda runs the ball during the Brown and Gold spring game Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
