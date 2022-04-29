Related
Whiteside receives rookie camp invite from Falcons
Former Missouri defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside was invited to the Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis Sunday, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported. Whiteside played five seasons for the Tigers, starting four of the 12 games he played in 2021. Prior to an injury in 2020, the Houston product was on preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski award for the top defensive player, and the Outland Trophy for the top interior lineman. ...
Former Arizona LB Anthony Pandy receives mini-camp invitation from Cardinals
Arizona linebacker Anthony Pandy has received an invitation to the Cardinals’ upcoming mini-camp. Pandy played for the Wildcats from 2017-21. He appeared in 51 games, making 25 starts. He totaled 212 tackles, including a career-high 82 last season; 12.5 tackles for losses; seven passes defensed, including four interceptions; and two forced fumbles. Pandy had a standout game against USC last season, returning an interception for a touchdown and rushing 32 yards on a fake punt. Pandy joins kicker Lucas Havrisik (Indianapolis Colts) as former Wildcats who have received camp invites since last weekend’s NFL draft. Pandy’s former teammate, Jace Whittaker, is on the Cardinals’ roster. Whittaker entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent.
Saints to sign Tyrann Mathieu, bringing New Orleans native home to play for hometown team
NEW ORLEANS - Tyrann Mathieu's journey is finally coming full circle. Ten years after LSU and Les Miles dismissed the Heisman Finalist from the Tigers' football team, Mathieu is returning home to Louisiana to play for his hometown New Orleans Saints, according to an NFL Network report. Mathieu's expected signing comes after the Saints lost both of their starting safeties this offseason, with Marcus Williams signing with the Baltimore Ravens in mid-March and Malcolm Jenkins announcing his retirement on March 30. Terms of Mathieu's deal in New Orleans were not immediately made available, as it has not yet been finalized, per report. The Saints have $20.372 million in cap room, according to the NFLPA's public salary cap report. For more on the story visit our news partners at The Advocate.
Jim Polzin: Injuries shortened Peter Konz's NFL career. But the former Wisconsin lineman found a Plan B
Peter Konz didn’t grow up wanting to be a lawyer. The former University of Wisconsin standout offensive lineman laughs when that question is asked, the trademark and gleeful Konz chortle that was a hit among teammates, coaches and even reporters during his days with the Badgers making an appearance during a phone call last week. No, this career path wasn’t part of some master plan for Konz. “I wish,” he...
Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley leads Gold to 26-22 win in Cowboys' spring game
LARAMIE – The laundry was a little confusing for Wyoming’s spring game. The Gold prevailed 26-22 over the Brown, which wore white jerseys because the 2022 shipment of brown uniforms has not arrived, on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The two quarterbacks on the Gold squad, starter Andrew Peasley and backup Hank Gibbs, wore blue jerseys, indicating defensive players weren’t allowed to hit them. ...
Frost gets 1-year show-cause order among NU's penalties for misuse of special-teams analyst
Nebraska football coach Scott Frost received a one-year show-cause penalty plus a five-day suspension from all coaching duties during the upcoming season for failure to appropriately monitor a special-teams analyst during the 2020 season. In a news release Monday, the NCAA said Nebraska violated rules for "countable coaches," and that Frost violated head coach responsibility rules, according to an agreement reached by the Division I Committee on Infractions. The university,...
