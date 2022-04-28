Related
Chris Olave drafted 11th overall by New Orleans in NFL Draft
LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Ohio State receiver Chris Olave was drafted 11th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Olave is the second Buckeye receiver taken in the first round after Garrett Wilson was selected 10th overall by the New York Jets. Wilson and Olave are […]
Kenny Pickett first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft
Kenny Pickett is heading back to Heinz Field, this time donning the Steelers black and gold. Pittsburgh delivered the first major surprise of the 2022 NFL Draft, opting to take Pickett with the 20th pick and making him the first quarterback off the board in Las Vegas. Pickett entered the...
Ex-Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson indicted on rape charge
A grand jury indicted former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson on Tuesday and charged him with rape. Anderson will be arraigned
Troy Andersen 40 sign
A sign at the Sundowner Motel in Dillon celebrates Troy Andersen's 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in March.
NFL mock draft 2023: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young headline outstanding 2023 NFL Draft class
It’s time to look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Following a 2022 quarterback class that lacked franchise-caliber talent, that’s
Steelers Select DeMarvin Leal in Third-Round of NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their defensive line on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal in the third-round. The Steelers went offense with back-to-back picks, selecting Kenny Pickett 20th and wide receiver George Pickens 52nd. They then went defense, selecting Leal at pick No. 84.
Chiefs draft George Karlaftis in first round
LAS VEGAS, NV (KELO) -- The Kanas City Chiefs continued their theme of adding to their defense, by selecting Purdue standout, George Karlaftis.
Live coverage: 2022 NFL Draft kicks off in Las Vegas
In the wake of blockbuster NFL trades that sent star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders, football fans now turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft Thursday.
Grading the Minnesota Vikings’ 2022 NFL Draft
Trade down and trade down some more. This was the entire theme for first-year general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as he
2022 NFL draft: Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars with 27th overall pick
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd made program history on Thursday night. He became the first former Utah linebacker to be a first-round NFL draft pick, when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lloyd with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Jaguars, who took Georgia defensive end Travon Walker...
Former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks picked by Denver in seventh round of the NFL draft
Four years of starting for the University of Wisconsin football team created many memories for cornerback Faion Hicks. He’ll look to take those experiences, and the lessons learned from them, into his professional career after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Hicks was the 232nd overall pick and he was the second former Badgers defender drafted by Denver on Saturday — the Broncos selected former UW defensive end Matt Henningsen in the sixth round. ...
Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson selected by Dallas Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft
Two things became sure bets for the University of Wisconsin football team the past four years. As long as tight end Jake Ferguson was suited up, he was going to make a catch, and the broadcast was going to mention his grandfather. Ferguson will look to take his consistency and production to the professional level after he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th overall pick. ...
7 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents
A disappointing weekend for Jack Sanborn ended on a positive note. The former University of Wisconsin linebacker wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, a surprise as he was projected to be picked as high as the fifth round in some mock drafts. But the Deer Park, Illinois, native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, his favorite team. Sanborn was one of seven former Badgers to sign...
Former Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen picked by Denver in sixth round of NFL draft
Matt Henningsen is ending his University of Wisconsin football career as an NFL draft pick after starting it as a walk-on. Henningsen, a defensive end from Menomonee Falls, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He was the 206th overall pick. Henningsen was the second UW product drafted Saturday after tight end Jake Ferguson went to Dallas in the fourth round. Denver has...
Stingley Jr., Burks go in first round - Saints and Cowboys find needs in NFL Draft
The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft had some surprises including an early selection for a former LSU Tiger. For the fourth year in a row, LSU had a top 5 draft pick as the Houston Texans selected cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. third overall. Stingley is tied for the highest defensive player picked in LSU history and is the tenth of 11 defensive starters from the 2019 championship team...
2022 NFL Draft: 7 more B1G players taken in Round 3
It’s been Lucky 7s in Vegas for the B1G through the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. In every round, the conference has produced 7 selections. Friday night, the B1G started out with a strong second round, having 7 more players taken after seeing 7 stars picked in Thursday night’s opening round. It was a sluggish start to the third round but the conference closed out on a high night.
Raiders Draft Zamir White With 122nd Overall Pick
To kick off its most active day in the 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas picked Georgia running back Zamir White with the 122nd overall pick in the fourth round on Saturday. The Raiders attained the pick after trading up in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. White posted 2,043 rushing...
Chiefs attain receiver, secondary help in rounds 2-7 of NFL Draft
(AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and watched Tyrann Mathieu depart in free agency, bidding adieu to two of the cornerstones that helped the franchise rise from mediocrity to AFC juggernaut. They spent the second night of the NFL draft finding some replacements. The Chiefs traded...
Getting to Know Ole Miss OT Recruit Tyree Adams
One of the top Louisiana prospects in the class of 2023 would be offensive tackle Tyree Adams from St. Augustine High School.
