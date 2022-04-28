ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Draft

By JAE C. HONG, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago

Purdue defensive end George Karlaftis walks to the red carpet before the first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Steelers Select DeMarvin Leal in Third-Round of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their defensive line on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal in the third-round. The Steelers went offense with back-to-back picks, selecting Kenny Pickett 20th and wide receiver George Pickens 52nd. They then went defense, selecting Leal at pick No. 84.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Former Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks picked by Denver in seventh round of the NFL draft

Four years of starting for the University of Wisconsin football team created many memories for cornerback Faion Hicks. He’ll look to take those experiences, and the lessons learned from them, into his professional career after he was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the seventh round of the NFL draft. Hicks was the 232nd overall pick and he was the second former Badgers defender drafted by Denver on Saturday — the Broncos selected former UW defensive end Matt Henningsen in the sixth round. ...
DENVER, CO
Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson selected by Dallas Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft

Two things became sure bets for the University of Wisconsin football team the past four years. As long as tight end Jake Ferguson was suited up, he was going to make a catch, and the broadcast was going to mention his grandfather. Ferguson will look to take his consistency and production to the professional level after he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th overall pick. ...
MADISON, WI
7 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents

A disappointing weekend for Jack Sanborn ended on a positive note. The former University of Wisconsin linebacker wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, a surprise as he was projected to be picked as high as the fifth round in some mock drafts. But the Deer Park, Illinois, native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, his favorite team. Sanborn was one of seven former Badgers to sign...
MADISON, WI
Former Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen picked by Denver in sixth round of NFL draft

Matt Henningsen is ending his University of Wisconsin football career as an NFL draft pick after starting it as a walk-on. Henningsen, a defensive end from Menomonee Falls, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He was the 206th overall pick. Henningsen was the second UW product drafted Saturday after tight end Jake Ferguson went to Dallas in the fourth round. Denver has...
DENVER, CO
Stingley Jr., Burks go in first round - Saints and Cowboys find needs in NFL Draft

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft had some surprises including an early selection for a former LSU Tiger. For the fourth year in a row, LSU had a top 5 draft pick as the Houston Texans selected cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. third overall. Stingley is tied for the highest defensive player picked in LSU history and is the tenth of 11 defensive starters from the 2019 championship team...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
2022 NFL Draft: 7 more B1G players taken in Round 3

It’s been Lucky 7s in Vegas for the B1G through the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. In every round, the conference has produced 7 selections. Friday night, the B1G started out with a strong second round, having 7 more players taken after seeing 7 stars picked in Thursday night’s opening round. It was a sluggish start to the third round but the conference closed out on a high night.
NASHVILLE, TN
Raiders Draft Zamir White With 122nd Overall Pick

To kick off its most active day in the 2022 NFL Draft, Las Vegas picked Georgia running back Zamir White with the 122nd overall pick in the fourth round on Saturday. The Raiders attained the pick after trading up in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. White posted 2,043 rushing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
