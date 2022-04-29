Related
'He's a hometown hero': Dillon watches as Troy Andersen is drafted by the Atlanta Falcons
DILLON — The front room at Mac’s Last Cast was sparsely populated when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers went on the clock to begin Round 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday. Two men and a woman sat, relaxed on each side of a long, dark brown table that pointed to a flat screen TV hanging on the wall. Across from the screen was a wall-to-wall window that looked out to South Montana Street, a main drag in the town with fewer than 5,000 people living...
Wyoming Cowboys Garrett Crall, Keegan Cryder sign with NFL teams
LARAMIE – The migration of Cowboys to Florida continues. Wyoming defensive end Garrett Crall signed with the Miami Dolphins and center Keegan Cryder signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as undrafted free agents Monday. It was a long wait, but Crall and Cryder will get opportunities to make their NFL dreams come true three days after UW teammate Chad Muma was drafted in the third round by Jacksonville, where he...
Jim Polzin: Injuries shortened Peter Konz's NFL career. But the former Wisconsin lineman found a Plan B
Peter Konz didn’t grow up wanting to be a lawyer. The former University of Wisconsin standout offensive lineman laughs when that question is asked, the trademark and gleeful Konz chortle that was a hit among teammates, coaches and even reporters during his days with the Badgers making an appearance during a phone call last week. No, this career path wasn’t part of some master plan for Konz. “I wish,” he...
'He’s a rare athlete': Montana State's Troy Andersen draws praise from Atlanta Falcons coach, GM
A media member compared Troy Andersen to a “comic book character” during the Atlanta Falcons’ press conference Friday night following the second and third rounds of the NFL Draft. The comment drew smiles from Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith. “I’m sure that’s a compliment, right?” Smith replied. Another reporter chimed...
Saints to sign Tyrann Mathieu, bringing New Orleans native home to play for hometown team
NEW ORLEANS - Tyrann Mathieu's journey is finally coming full circle. Ten years after LSU and Les Miles dismissed the Heisman Finalist from the Tigers' football team, Mathieu is returning home to Louisiana to play for his hometown New Orleans Saints, according to an NFL Network report. Mathieu's expected signing comes after the Saints lost both of their starting safeties this offseason, with Marcus Williams signing with the Baltimore Ravens in mid-March and Malcolm Jenkins announcing his retirement on March 30. Terms of Mathieu's deal in New Orleans were not immediately made available, as it has not yet been finalized, per report. The Saints have $20.372 million in cap room, according to the NFLPA's public salary cap report. For more on the story visit our news partners at The Advocate.
Whiteside receives rookie camp invite from Falcons
Former Missouri defensive lineman Kobie Whiteside was invited to the Atlanta Falcons' rookie minicamp on a tryout basis Sunday, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported. Whiteside played five seasons for the Tigers, starting four of the 12 games he played in 2021. Prior to an injury in 2020, the Houston product was on preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski award for the top defensive player, and the Outland Trophy for the top interior lineman. ...
Three Montana State football players get undrafted free agent opportunities in NFL
Troy Andersen and Daniel Hardy aren’t the only former Montana State football players to get NFL chances. On Saturday, offensive lineman Lewis Kidd and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon signed undrafted free agent deals with the New Orleans Saints and Los Angeles Rams, respectively, while safety Tre Webb received an invite to Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp, according to MSU head coach Brent Vigen. McCutcheon and Webb will join their former MSU...
Former Arizona LB Anthony Pandy receives mini-camp invitation from Cardinals
Arizona linebacker Anthony Pandy has received an invitation to the Cardinals’ upcoming mini-camp. Pandy played for the Wildcats from 2017-21. He appeared in 51 games, making 25 starts. He totaled 212 tackles, including a career-high 82 last season; 12.5 tackles for losses; seven passes defensed, including four interceptions; and two forced fumbles. Pandy had a standout game against USC last season, returning an interception for a touchdown and rushing 32 yards on a fake punt. Pandy joins kicker Lucas Havrisik (Indianapolis Colts) as former Wildcats who have received camp invites since last weekend’s NFL draft. Pandy’s former teammate, Jace Whittaker, is on the Cardinals’ roster. Whittaker entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent.
Wyoming QB Andrew Peasley leads Gold to 26-22 win in Cowboys' spring game
LARAMIE – The laundry was a little confusing for Wyoming’s spring game. The Gold prevailed 26-22 over the Brown, which wore white jerseys because the 2022 shipment of brown uniforms has not arrived, on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The two quarterbacks on the Gold squad, starter Andrew Peasley and backup Hank Gibbs, wore blue jerseys, indicating defensive players weren’t allowed to hit them. ...
Look: ESPN Analyst Allegedly Refused To Appear With Sage Steele
Longtime ESPN anchor Sage Steele is in the middle of a free speech lawsuit against her employer. After voicing her frustrations with the network’s COVID-19 vaccination policy, and briefly mentioning former president Barack Obama when discussing her racial identity, Steele was pulled from the air. Now, according to suit...
