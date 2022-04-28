LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Parham almost missed the biggest moment of his football career Friday night, after the Raiders called to tell him to pack his bags for Las Vegas. “I was literally trying to fix my face from crying as much as I was,” said Parham, a four-year starter for the Tigers at three different positions. “I was trying to get myself back together, it was an unreal moment talking to the organization and then tuning back into the TV to watch it live."

