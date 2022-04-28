Related
Chris Olave drafted 11th overall by New Orleans in NFL Draft
LAS VEGAS (WCMH) — Ohio State receiver Chris Olave was drafted 11th overall by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday. Olave is the second Buckeye receiver taken in the first round after Garrett Wilson was selected 10th overall by the New York Jets. Wilson and Olave are […]
WATCH: Derek Stingley reacts to being drafted by the Texans
Former LSU Tigers cornerback Derek Stingley handled the call cooly. As the television announced that the Detroit Lions were selecting former Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft, Stingley’s phone started ringing. The 2019 national champion answered...
Here's What We Know About Dwayne Haskins' Wife, Kalabrya Haskins
Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins is the wife and now widow to late Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback, Dwayne Haskins. This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers. It was reported Saturday morning that the athlete was walking on Interstate 595 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, when he got struck by...
NFL mock draft 2023: CJ Stroud, Bryce Young headline outstanding 2023 NFL Draft class
It’s time to look ahead to the 2023 NFL Draft. Following a 2022 quarterback class that lacked franchise-caliber talent, that’s
Yardbarker
Steelers Select DeMarvin Leal in Third-Round of NFL Draft
The Pittsburgh Steelers add to their defensive line on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, selecting Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal in the third-round. The Steelers went offense with back-to-back picks, selecting Kenny Pickett 20th and wide receiver George Pickens 52nd. They then went defense, selecting Leal at pick No. 84.
2022 NFL Draft l Run on wide receivers early in NFL draft
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — The Latest on the NFL draft. There's a run on wide receivers in the NFL draft. Picks 10, 11 and 12 were all pass catchers, starting with Garrett Wilson to the New York Jets at No. 10. His skills on sideline passes, plus breakaway speed and an ability to find the end zone all should help a young offense.
Former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson selected by Dallas Cowboys on Day 3 of NFL draft
Two things became sure bets for the University of Wisconsin football team the past four years. As long as tight end Jake Ferguson was suited up, he was going to make a catch, and the broadcast was going to mention his grandfather. Ferguson will look to take his consistency and production to the professional level after he was selected in the fourth round of the NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th overall pick. ...
Raiders take Dylan Parham with their first pick of NFL draft
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dylan Parham almost missed the biggest moment of his football career Friday night, after the Raiders called to tell him to pack his bags for Las Vegas. “I was literally trying to fix my face from crying as much as I was,” said Parham, a four-year starter for the Tigers at three different positions. “I was trying to get myself back together, it was an unreal moment talking to the organization and then tuning back into the TV to watch it live."
2022 NFL draft: Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd drafted by Jacksonville Jaguars with 27th overall pick
The Utes’ Devin Lloyd made program history on Thursday night. He became the first former Utah linebacker to be a first-round NFL draft pick, when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Lloyd with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. The Jaguars, who took Georgia defensive end Travon Walker...
7 former Wisconsin football players find NFL homes as free agents
A disappointing weekend for Jack Sanborn ended on a positive note. The former University of Wisconsin linebacker wasn’t selected in the NFL draft, a surprise as he was projected to be picked as high as the fifth round in some mock drafts. But the Deer Park, Illinois, native signed as an undrafted free agent with the Chicago Bears, his favorite team. Sanborn was one of seven former Badgers to sign...
Former Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen picked by Denver in sixth round of NFL draft
Matt Henningsen is ending his University of Wisconsin football career as an NFL draft pick after starting it as a walk-on. Henningsen, a defensive end from Menomonee Falls, was selected by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round of the NFL draft. He was the 206th overall pick. Henningsen was the second UW product drafted Saturday after tight end Jake Ferguson went to Dallas in the fourth round. Denver has...
Arizona Wildcats get shut out of NFL draft for fifth time in 10 years; only 25 players picked from Pac-12
For the fifth time in the past 10 years, no Arizona Wildcats were selected in the NFL draft, which concluded Saturday. That figure is easily the highest in the Pac-12. It was also the second time in the past three years that no UA players were picked. Last year, two Wildcats went with back-to-back selections in the sixth round – defensive tackle Roy Lopez (Houston Texans) and running back Gary Brightwell (New York Giants). ...
Kamasi earns gold in javelin at Rock Chalk Classic
Missouri track and field continued competition Saturday in the Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, while also sending non-relay athletes to the Rock Chalk Classic in Lawrence, Kansas. Junior Atina Kamasi won the women’s javelin in Lawrence, throwing for 148 feet, 9 inches. In the men’s discus, sophomore Mitchell Weber finished second with a mark of 177-8. Freshman Rece Rowan followed in third (174-6). In the women’s hammer throw, junior Sydney Oberdiek finished third with a 199-11 mark. ...
2022 NFL Draft: 7 more B1G players taken in Round 3
It’s been Lucky 7s in Vegas for the B1G through the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. In every round, the conference has produced 7 selections. Friday night, the B1G started out with a strong second round, having 7 more players taken after seeing 7 stars picked in Thursday night’s opening round. It was a sluggish start to the third round but the conference closed out on a high night.
Stingley Jr., Burks go in first round - Saints and Cowboys find needs in NFL Draft
The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft had some surprises including an early selection for a former LSU Tiger. For the fourth year in a row, LSU had a top 5 draft pick as the Houston Texans selected cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. third overall. Stingley is tied for the highest defensive player picked in LSU history and is the tenth of 11 defensive starters from the 2019 championship team...
Chris Oladokun taken by Steelers in NFL Draft
Chris Oladokun taken by Steelers in NFL Draft.
2022 NFL draft: Jesse Luketa goes to Arizona Cardinals in Round 7
One of the most intriguing NFL prospects from Penn State is now officially an NFL draft pick. Jesse Luketa was selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the seventh round on the third day of the NFL draft in Las Vegas. Luketa was the 256th overall pick, out of 262 total picks. Luketa has played multiple defensive positions for Penn State, including linebacker and defensive end, and his versatility makes him one of the more interesting prospects in the draft this year. With the 256th pick in the 2022 Draft, the Cardinals select LB Jesse Luketa. pic.twitter.com/lRQM85jhhy — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 30, 2022 Luketa...
Grading the New Orleans Saints 2022 NFL Draft results
The New Orleans Saints fell short of the NFL Playoffs and finished second in the NFC South in 2021, however,
Mizzou’s Come HOME Tour stays at home this weekend; MU coaches talk upcoming seasons
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Come HOME Tour Caravan and Mizzou Athletics has spent the past few weeks traveling with administration, coaches and players to unify Tiger nation and this weekend they stayed in Columbia. Fans gathering outside the Hearnes Center Saturday afternoon to talk with Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois, Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz, Head Men's The post Mizzou’s Come HOME Tour stays at home this weekend; MU coaches talk upcoming seasons appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multiple Michigan football players go unselected in 2022 NFL draft
While it was a great weekend for five former Michigan football players, it wasn’t that great for others. The 2022 NFL draft was a little more jam-packed than usual, thanks to players staying on for an extra year due to the 2020 COVID-19 eligibility exception. Thus, some who might have been drafted in normal years found themselves waiting by a phone that never rang. Those players will certainly get opportunities as undrafted free agents, but entering your NFL career fighting to make a roster without a contract is an uphill battle no one wants.
