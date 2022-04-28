ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs trade up with Patriots to No. 21, select Washington CB Trent McDuffie

By Charles Goldman
 4 days ago
The Kanas City Chiefs have traded up with the New England Patriots to pick No. 21 in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, sending Pick 29, 94, 121 to New England. With pick No. 21, Kansas City selected Washington CB Trent McDuffie.

Listed at 5-11 and 193 pounds, McDuffie was a do-it-all cover corner for the Huskies. The biggest knock on him is his size, but he’s physical in coverage and an aggressive tackler. In 2021, McDuffie appeared in 11 games, posting 35 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and six passes defended.

You can find out more about McDuffie on his scouting report over at Draft Wire.

