Eagles trade up with Texans, snag Davis at No. 13

Grade: A- Look at the Texans go. After a year in which the roster was largely filled with bargain-bin, one-year free-agent deals, Houston is finally starting to establish a foundation of talent. Trusting the incredible freshman season, and not overthinking the Stingley pick, earns high marks from us. Green was probably a bit of a reach in the middle of the first round, but we can't get too picky there. Pitre is a dynamic safety who can play all over the field, Metchie should be a great addition to the receiving corps, and Harris is a Day 1 starter at linebacker. Texans fans should be excited about Pierce too; the wait for a running back may have been longer than expected, but the Florida product is a physical presence who could be a stud on early downs.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO