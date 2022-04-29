ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Eagles trade up with Texans, snag Davis at No. 13

By theScore Staff
theScore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, No. 13 overall. The Eagles sent the 15th, 124th, 162nd, and 166th picks to the Houston Texans in exchange for No. 13. Davis will join a defensive line...

