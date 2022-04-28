Chiefs take George Karlaftis at No. 30 overall

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis fulfilled his dream to become a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs signed the Greek athlete who also brings a new WAG to the franchise. Kaia Harris is George Karlaftis’ girlfriend and motivation, and together, they are #RelationshipGoals. Harris has an athletic background, too, and she’s overcome a lot to keep playing. Karlaftis even credits her as his inspiration to achieve his pro-football dreams. We reveal more of their story in this Kaia Harris wiki.
The Kansas City Chiefs got themselves a good one in Skyy Moore during the 2022 NFL draft. After beefing up their defense in the first round, the front office decided to address their receiving core in the second round. Because of that, they were able to snag one of the best receivers in a loaded WR class.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs traded back four spots and took Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes a potential replacement for Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs sent the No. 50 pick to the Patriots to move back to […]
On Friday night, the Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their receiving corps by drafting Western Michigan wideout Skyy Moore with the 54th pick. Shortly after the pick was made, Moore had the following message for Patrick Mahomes: “What’s good my boy.”. Mahomes didn’t wait very long to reply to...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are actively considering the future of Arrowhead Stadium, pushing ahead with plans far earlier than expected following the Kansas City Royals’ decision to investigate a new downtown ballpark. Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said Friday that the Chiefs, who have...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and watched Tyrann Mathieu depart in free agency, saying goodbye to the first era of Patrick Mahomes football in Kansas City. The Chiefs spent the 2022 NFL draft setting the foundation for a fantastic second act of...
It’s the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft and the Kansas City Chiefs hold six more selections in Rounds 4-7. So what can we expect now that Saturday has dawned in Las Vegas?. The Chiefs addressed some of their most glaring needs with their first five picks, selecting a cornerback, defensive end, wide receiver and safety. They also grabbed a linebacker.
Comments / 0