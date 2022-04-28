ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs take George Karlaftis at No. 30 overall

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier on Thursday night, the Chiefs moved up to No. 21 to select...

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kaia Harris, New Kansas City Chiefs Recruit, George Karlaftis’ Girlfriend

Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis fulfilled his dream to become a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Kansas City Chiefs signed the Greek athlete who also brings a new WAG to the franchise. Kaia Harris is George Karlaftis’ girlfriend and motivation, and together, they are #RelationshipGoals. Harris has an athletic background, too, and she’s overcome a lot to keep playing. Karlaftis even credits her as his inspiration to achieve his pro-football dreams. We reveal more of their story in this Kaia Harris wiki.
KSN News

Chiefs add three more in second and third rounds of NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Kansas City Chiefs traded back four spots and took Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore in the second round of the NFL draft Friday night, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes a potential replacement for Tyreek Hill. The Chiefs sent the No. 50 pick to the Patriots to move back to […]
The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Message For Chiefs’ Newest WR

On Friday night, the Kansas City Chiefs bolstered their receiving corps by drafting Western Michigan wideout Skyy Moore with the 54th pick. Shortly after the pick was made, Moore had the following message for Patrick Mahomes: “What’s good my boy.”. Mahomes didn’t wait very long to reply to...
Hutch Post

Chiefs evaluating stadium future

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are actively considering the future of Arrowhead Stadium, pushing ahead with plans far earlier than expected following the Kansas City Royals’ decision to investigate a new downtown ballpark. Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said Friday that the Chiefs, who have...
KMBC.com

Welcome to the Kingdom: Chiefs 2022 NFL Draft class finalized

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs traded away Tyreek Hill and watched Tyrann Mathieu depart in free agency, saying goodbye to the first era of Patrick Mahomes football in Kansas City. The Chiefs spent the 2022 NFL draft setting the foundation for a fantastic second act of...
