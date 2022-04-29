Twin Falls Home Damaged by Fire
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls fire crews were able to keep a fire from spreading through a home Wednesday evening. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out...kool965.com
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls fire crews were able to keep a fire from spreading through a home Wednesday evening. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out...kool965.com
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1