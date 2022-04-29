ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Home Damaged by Fire

By Benito Baeza
KOOL 96.5
KOOL 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls fire crews were able to keep a fire from spreading through a home Wednesday evening. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out...

kool965.com

Comments / 1

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

One man killed, another injured in trench collapse

BOISE, Idaho — One man was killed and another injured in a trench collapse on April 21, in Canyon County. According to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened around 11:15 on Linden, west of Middleton Road. A 22-year-old man from New Plymouth was rescued and transported to...
KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls Police Investigating Robbery at Hotel

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police are working on a reported robbery that happened earlier this week at a Twin Falls hotel. According to Twin Falls Police, officers were called to the Red Lion Hotel on Blue Lakes a little after 4 a.m. on Sunday. After further investigation police determined a man had been hit on the head and his wallet and red Dodge Ram pickup had been stolen. Police are following up on several leads and ask the public that may have additional information to call Twin Falls Police at 208-736-0193.
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Twin Falls, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
Idaho State Journal

Driver injured when car leaves I-15 in Pocatello, overturns multiple times and comes to rest on nearby street

POCATELLO — A driver was hospitalized after his car left Interstate 15, flipped multiple times and came to rest on a nearby city street in south Pocatello on Wednesday afternoon. The 2:30 p.m. crash occurred on Interstate 15 near Century High School. The car left the freeway's southbound lanes, overturned several times, broke through a fence and came to rest on Hildreth Drive, a Pocatello street that's about 30 yards...
POCATELLO, ID
KIMA TV

Two people dead after violent car wreck Saturday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firefighters#Creek Fire#Accident#Klix#Twin Falls Fire#Magic Valley Paramedics#Twin Falls Police
ABC4

Magna man had a hunch his son was dead

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – A family is devastated after learning it was their own son who was killed in a shooting in Magna on Friday. Authorities identified 20-year-old Fernando Ruesga Jr. as the victim. The suspect has yet to be arrested.Ruesga Jr.’s father told ABC4 he was waiting for his son because they were going […]
MAGNA, UT
FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
CHELAN, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTSM

Victims in deadly I-10 head-on crash near Las Cruces identified

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police (NMSP) officials have identified the two drivers killed last week in a head-on, wrong-way crash on I-10 west of Las Cruces In the early morning hours of April 15, the New Mexico State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near milepost 122, […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
Idaho State Journal

Missing local teen's vehicle with human remains inside recovered from Snake River

On the morning of May 1, 2022, Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team, in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department located a vehicle in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20. With the assistance of the dive teams and Hendrickson’s Towing, the vehicle was removed from the river. The vehicle, a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback and license plates match the vehicle that Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing. Human remains were found inside the vehicle. Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle is in progress. No further information is available at this time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Woman charged, reportedly punched and kicked nurses at hospital

A Jerome woman was arrested in Idaho Falls after she reportedly punched and kicked nurses while being treated at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the hospital on March 29 to reports that Ashley Reasch, 34, was fighting with staff, screaming and yelling expletives in a room with children. According to the probable cause affidavit, Reasch kicked one nurse in the chest, then punched...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
795K+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy