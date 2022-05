A busy week of high school boys tennis gets started this afternoon with five area teams in action for the Central Section team semifinals. Top-seeded West will be the lone school playing at home when the Vikings host No. 4 Firebaugh in Division V play at 3:30 p.m. No. 3 Riverdale hosts Fresno Christian in the other semifinal, with the two winners playing next Tuesday for the title.

