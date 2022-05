Tuesday's game: Columbus 7, Omaha 5 at Werner Park Recap: Oscar Gonzalez hit a grand slam and finished with five RBIs to power Columbus past host Omaha 7-5. Gonzalez's blast scored Will Benson, Tyler Freeman and Yu Chang. His home run, seventh on the year, is his 24th since July 21 of last season, second most in the International League behind Omaha’s Nick Pratto. Gonzalez then put the Clippers up 5-2 with a groundout in the fourth to score...

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO