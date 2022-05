Las Vegas has evolved into one of the nation's most desired locations for major league sports teams. Already, the National Hockey League brought the expansion Golden Knights to Las Vegas in 2017 along with their T-Mobile Arena on The Las Vegas Strip. Then, the city lured the National Football League's Oakland Raiders to the desert in 2020, where they play in Allegiant Stadium not far from The Strip.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO