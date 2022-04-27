ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

St. Joe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Citrus County Chronicle
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The St. Joe Co. (JOE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Recap: nVent Electric Q1 Earnings

NVent Electric NVT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. nVent Electric beat estimated earnings by 13.64%, reporting an EPS of $0.5 versus an estimate of $0.44. Revenue was up $145.80 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Imperial Oil: Q1 Earnings Insights

Imperial Oil IMO reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Imperial Oil missed estimated earnings by 14.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.38 versus an estimate of $1.62. Revenue was up $4.50 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The St Joe Co#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
MarketWatch

Harley-Davidson stock falls after earnings decline in line with expectations, while revenue beat

Shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. HOG, +3.17% fell 1.4% in premarket trading Wednesday, after the motorcycle maker reported first-quarter profit that matched expectations but revenue that beat, as supply chain inflation and production challenges resulting from semiconductor availability weighed on earnings. Net income fell to $223 million, or $1.45 a share, from $259 million, or $1.68 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.45. Revenue grew 5.1% to $1.50 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.31 billion, as motorcycle segment (HDMC) revenue increased 5.8%, with parts and accessories revenue rising 10.7% to $166 million. Retail motorcycle sales rose 2.3% to 45,200 motorcycles, as 4.6% drop in North America, which was impacted by production shortages, was offset by a 28.6% jump in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a 15.5% increase in Asia Pacific and 14.3% rise in Latin America. For 2022, the company affirmed its HDMC revenue growth outlook of 5% to 10%. The stock has slipped 3.2% year to date through Tuesday, while the S&P 500.
BUSINESS
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Surrenders 809 Points as Q1 Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks opened the day in negative territory and losses accelerated as the session wore on. Earnings remained in focus, and several of today's reactions were negative. General Electric (GE), for instance, spiraled downward 10.3% after its results. While the industrial conglomerate beat on the top and bottom lines in its first quarter, CEO Lawrence Culp warned the company is "trending toward the low end" of its full-year guidance as it continues "to work through inflation and other evolving pressures."
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Axsome Therapeutics's Earnings

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Axsome Therapeutics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-1.00. Axsome Therapeutics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

A Preview Of Viper Energy Partners's Earnings

Viper Energy Partners VNOM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viper Energy Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
freightwaves.com

Truckload carrier Covenant’s Q1 net income sets record for any quarter

Covenant Logistics is the latest truckload carrier reporting a key performance record in its first-quarter earnings report, and the company did it while driving fewer trucks. Earnings of $1.35 per share on a non-GAAP basis were a record for any quarter, Chairman and CEO David Parker stated in Covenant’s earnings release.
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Recap: Harley-Davidson Q1 Earnings

Harley-Davidson HOG reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 06:15 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Harley-Davidson reported in-line EPS of $1.45 versus an estimate of $1.45. Revenue was up $71.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy FANG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-05-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Diamondback Energy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $4.57. Diamondback Energy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Phillips 66 Beats Profit Estimates, to Resume Share Buybacks

(Reuters) -U.S. refiner Phillips 66 on Friday promised to resume share buybacks in the current quarter, after posting a quarterly profit that surpassed Wall Street expectations as demand for fuel and refined products hovered near pre-pandemic levels. Western sanctions on Russia for invading Ukraine have tightened crude oil supplies worldwide...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

AbbVie's stock is down 3% after missing on revenue in the first quarter of 2022

An earlier version of this report incorrectly listed Rinvoq's revenue. The drug generated $465 million in revenue in the first quarter of 2022. were down 3.4% in premarket trading on Friday after the company missed on revenue in the first quarter of the year. AbbVie had earnings of $4.5 billion, or $2.51 per share, in the first quarter of 2022, up from $3.5 billion, or $1.99 per share, in the same quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings per share were $3.16. The FactSet consensus was $3.14. The company said it had revenue of $13.5 billion for the quarter, up from $13.0 billion, against a FactSet consensus of $13.6 billion. Top-performing products included eczema treatment Rinvoq (up 53.6% to $465 million), its aesthetics franchise, which includes Botox Cosmetic and Juvederm (up 20.% to $1.3 billion), and psoriasis treatment Skyrizi (up 63.7% to $940 million). However, sales of Humira, its top-selling drug, fell 2.7% to $4.7 billion, as did sales of lymphoma treatment Imbruvica, which came in at $1.1 billion. AbbVie updated its guidance for adjusted EPS for 2022, saying it now expects $13.92 to $14.12 instead of $14.00 - $14.20. The company's stock has gained 15.4% this year, while the broader S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Front Office Sports

Columbia Posts Record $762M Quarter

Columbia Sportswear Company announced record revenue in Q1 2022, but saw its stock take a dip in the company’s latest earnings report. The sportswear and outdoor apparel retailer generated $762 million in revenue in Q1 2022, a 22% increase compared to the same period a year prior. Columbia attributed the record results to growth across all of its brands, led by Sorel footwear, which grew 37% compared to Q1 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES DECLARES FIRST QUARTER 2022 PREFERRED DIVIDENDS

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the "Company"), announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized, and the Company has declared, a cash dividend of $0.390625 per share of the Company's 6.25% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the dividend period ending on May 31, 2022, and a cash dividend of $0.3671875 per share of the Company's 5.875% Series F Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for the dividend period ending on May 31, 2022.
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

ArcBest blows past Q1 expectations; margins to improve further

Transportation and logistics provider ArcBest is “firing on all cylinders” as CEO Judy McReynolds put it on a call with analysts discussing first-quarter results Friday. Before the market opened, ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) reported adjusted earnings per share of $3.08, significantly higher than the $2.13 consensus estimate reported by Seeking Alpha. The result did exclude several items, including costs incurred from a technology pilot program as well as acquisition-related expenses from the MoLo Solutions transaction.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Raymond James downgrades title company Old Republic as mortgage refinancing cools

Raymond James analyst C. Gregory Peters on Friday cut his rating on title insurance provider Old Republic International Corp. to outperform from strong buy and trimmed his price target by $2 a share to $28. Peters cited near-term headwinds in the its title business, which comprises 48% of Old Republic's revenue. The move comes after Old Republic on Thursday reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 64 cents a share, short of the analyst estimate of 67 cents a share. Peters also reduced his 2022 profit target for Old Republic to $2.40 a share from $2.50 a share. Shares of Old Republic fell 1.6% in premarket trades. The stock is down 6.1% so far in 2022, compared to a 10% loss by the S&P 500.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy