Twin Falls Home Damaged by Fire

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews worked to protect property during a weekend house fire in Kimberly. According to Rock Creek Fire Department, crews were called out early Saturday morning to house on fire on the 1100 block of Kelly Avenue. Heavy flames could be seen coming from the top of the house when crews arrived. The nearby homes were also being threatened by the intense flames. Firefighters were able to protect the homes from the radiant heat. Crews from Twin Falls Fire Department, Filer Fire and Rescue and the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department also responded. The fire became so intense that crews took a defensive position against the blaze to preserve as much property as possible. Rock Creek Fire said there were no reported injuries. No one was home at the time. The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

KIMBERLY, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO