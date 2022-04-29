ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Home Damaged by Fire

By Benito Baeza
 4 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls fire crews were able to keep a fire from spreading through a home Wednesday evening. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out...

Twin Falls Police Investigating Robbery at Hotel

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police are working on a reported robbery that happened earlier this week at a Twin Falls hotel. According to Twin Falls Police, officers were called to the Red Lion Hotel on Blue Lakes a little after 4 a.m. on Sunday. After further investigation police determined a man had been hit on the head and his wallet and red Dodge Ram pickup had been stolen. Police are following up on several leads and ask the public that may have additional information to call Twin Falls Police at 208-736-0193.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls Man Killed in Rollover

IDAHO FALL, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 9:a.m. on Bassett Road when a 45-year-old man from Idaho Falls went off the should, lost control, and rolled his 1992 Chevrolet Pickup. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash blocked the roadway for more than two hours. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson QRU, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, and Bonneville EMS responded to the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Filer Man Killed in Twin Falls Motorcycle Crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Twin Falls Sunday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, the crash happened on Blue Lakes Blvd. near the intersection of Nevada Street at around 5:47. The victim, 47-year-old Rustin Bowen, was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. According to the Twin Falls Police Department, the man had not been wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
House Fire Under Investigation in Kimberly

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KLIX)-Fire crews worked to protect property during a weekend house fire in Kimberly. According to Rock Creek Fire Department, crews were called out early Saturday morning to house on fire on the 1100 block of Kelly Avenue. Heavy flames could be seen coming from the top of the house when crews arrived. The nearby homes were also being threatened by the intense flames. Firefighters were able to protect the homes from the radiant heat. Crews from Twin Falls Fire Department, Filer Fire and Rescue and the Kimberly-Hansen Police Department also responded. The fire became so intense that crews took a defensive position against the blaze to preserve as much property as possible. Rock Creek Fire said there were no reported injuries. No one was home at the time. The Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.
KIMBERLY, ID
Missing local teen's vehicle with human remains inside recovered from Snake River

On the morning of May 1, 2022, Adventures With Purpose search and recovery dive team, in cooperation with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office and the Idaho Falls Police Department located a vehicle in the Snake River just south of the Johns Hole boat ramp located at River Parkway and Highway 20. With the assistance of the dive teams and Hendrickson’s Towing, the vehicle was removed from the river. The vehicle, a 2009 gray Nissan Versa hatchback and license plates match the vehicle that Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall was last seen driving on January 22, 2018, the day the local teen went missing. Human remains were found inside the vehicle. Investigators have been in contact with the Hall family, and positive identification and evidentiary processing of the recovered vehicle is in progress. No further information is available at this time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Two local teens missing for months have been located safely

Two local teenagers who had been missing for months have been located safe and unharmed, authorities said. The Fort Hall Police Department told the Idaho State Journal on Friday that Danielle Lauren Edmo, of Fort Hall, has been located safely. Danielle was age 16 when she went missing this past November. Additionally, the Pocatello Police Department told the Journal on Friday that Katie Lynn Cohens, 14, of Pocatello, has been located safe and unharmed. Katie was missing since this past December. Both teens were considered runaways.
POCATELLO, ID
One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on East Idaho road

IDAHO FALLS — Just after 7:30 p.m. last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a 2 vehicle crash in the 9000 block of North River Road. As emergency personnel arrived they discovered the driver and only occupant of a Buick Verano involved was deceased. The driver of the other involved vehicle, a Chevy pickup, was injured and transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary information indicates the pickup was traveling north on River Road and crossed the center line, colliding with the Buick that was southbound. The driver of the Buick had to be extricated by fire personnel. Deputies are still investigating this crash and no further information is available at this time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
New details on Idaho Falls missing teen

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Sunday morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD), and Adventures With Purpose, a search and recovery dive team that helps families of missing people, located a vehicle in connection with the missing Idaho Falls teen, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Accidents
Public Safety
Jerome Woman Killed in Saturday Crash

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Jerome woman was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon at an intersection. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:50 p.m. at 300 W and 100 S. The Jerome woman had been driving a Mazda 626 on 100 S when she failed to yield to traffic on 300 W and was struck by a Dodge Durango driven by a 19-year-old from Jerome. The woman had not bee wearing a seat belt, according to ISP, and died at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the Durango did have their seat belts on.
JEROME, ID
Police respond to broken-down bus in northern Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A broken-down bus led to a large police presence Thursday afternoon. Idaho State Police responded to a bus that broke down on the Fourth Street I-90 on-ramp around 1 p.m. Thursday, as reported by our partners, The Coeur d'Alene Press. ISP said law enforcement initially...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Morgan man transported to hospital after crash on I-15 in Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho, April 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash that occurred at 4:39 p.m. Friday, involving two Idaho drivers and a driver from Morgan, Utah, is under investigation by Idaho State Police. The crash happened on Interstate 15 at milepost 98, north of Blackfoot, according to an ISP...
MORGAN, UT
Man hospitalized early Friday after stabbing in Pocatello motel

POCATELLO — A man who was stabbed in a local motel early Friday is in stable condition at Portneuf Medical Center, Pocatello police said. Police arrested Robert W. States, 47, of Pocatello, on charges of aggravated battery and aggravated assault in connection with the incident, which occurred at 1:23 a.m. at the Roadway Inn, 835 S. Fifth Ave. Police said they responded to a call of a disturbance involving two men, one of whom was reportedly wielding a knife. While officers were en route, police said the call was upgraded after they learned one of the men had been stabbed. Officers located the victim in the motel lobby and administered medical aid while other officers located States inside of the motel, police said. Police said the stabbing victim was transported by ground ambulance to PMC and States was incarcerated at Bannock County Jail.
POCATELLO, ID
Twin Falls, ID
