Twin Falls, ID

Twin Falls Home Damaged by Fire

By Benito Baeza
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 4 days ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Twin Falls fire crews were able to keep a fire from spreading through a home Wednesday evening. According to the Twin Falls Fire Department, crews were called out...

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Young Nampa Woman Killed Early Morning Crash

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 26-year-old woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning near Nampa. According to Idaho State Police, the young woman from Nampa was headed south on Prescott Ln. at around 12:11 a.m. when she went off the road in her Mini Cooper near Ustick Rd. and struck a tree, overturned, causing the car to catch fire. The crash remains under investigation.
NAMPA, ID
Idaho State Journal

One dead, one injured in two-vehicle crash on East Idaho road

IDAHO FALLS — Just after 7:30 p.m. last night, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a 2 vehicle crash in the 9000 block of North River Road. As emergency personnel arrived they discovered the driver and only occupant of a Buick Verano involved was deceased. The driver of the other involved vehicle, a Chevy pickup, was injured and transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. Preliminary information indicates the pickup was traveling north on River Road and crossed the center line, colliding with the Buick that was southbound. The driver of the Buick had to be extricated by fire personnel. Deputies are still investigating this crash and no further information is available at this time.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls Police Investigating Robbery at Hotel

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Police are working on a reported robbery that happened earlier this week at a Twin Falls hotel. According to Twin Falls Police, officers were called to the Red Lion Hotel on Blue Lakes a little after 4 a.m. on Sunday. After further investigation police determined a man had been hit on the head and his wallet and red Dodge Ram pickup had been stolen. Police are following up on several leads and ask the public that may have additional information to call Twin Falls Police at 208-736-0193.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Twin Falls, ID
Accidents
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Twin Falls, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Twin Falls, ID
Crime & Safety
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Falls Man Killed in Rollover

IDAHO FALL, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a rollover crash Wednesday morning in Jefferson County. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened just after 9:a.m. on Bassett Road when a 45-year-old man from Idaho Falls went off the should, lost control, and rolled his 1992 Chevrolet Pickup. ISP said the man had not been wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene. The crash blocked the roadway for more than two hours. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Jefferson QRU, Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, and Bonneville EMS responded to the crash.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
#Creek Fire#Accident#Twin Falls Fire#Magic Valley Paramedics#Twin Falls Police
Idaho's Newschannel 7

New details on Idaho Falls missing teen

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Sunday morning, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, the Idaho Falls Police Department (IFPD), and Adventures With Purpose, a search and recovery dive team that helps families of missing people, located a vehicle in connection with the missing Idaho Falls teen, Matthew Jedediah “Jed” Hall.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KREM2

Police responds to broken-down bus in Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A broken-down bus led to a large police presence Thursday afternoon. Idaho State Police responded to a bus that broke down on the Fourth Street I-90 on-ramp around 1 p.m. Thursday, as reported by our partners, The Coeur d'Alene Press. ISP said law enforcement initially...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Filer Man Killed in Twin Falls Motorcycle Crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Emergency crews responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in downtown Twin Falls Sunday afternoon. According to the Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, the crash happened on Blue Lakes Blvd. near the intersection of Nevada Street at around 5:47. The victim, 47-year-old Rustin Bowen, was taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. According to the Twin Falls Police Department, the man had not been wearing a helmet. The crash is still under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Jerome Woman Killed in Saturday Crash

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Jerome woman was killed in a crash Saturday afternoon at an intersection. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 6:50 p.m. at 300 W and 100 S. The Jerome woman had been driving a Mazda 626 on 100 S when she failed to yield to traffic on 300 W and was struck by a Dodge Durango driven by a 19-year-old from Jerome. The woman had not bee wearing a seat belt, according to ISP, and died at the scene. The driver and a passenger in the Durango did have their seat belts on.
JEROME, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Washington Woman Killed on I-90 in Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 33-year-old woman was killed when her car went off the interstate in Post Falls early Friday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened in Post Falls on Interstate 90 at around 12:29 a.m. A Ford sedan went off the interstate, down an embankment, and ended up at the bottom of Exit 2. A woman from Auburn, WA, died at the scene, she had not been wearing a seat belt, according to ISP. Part of the roadway was blocked off during the investigation, which remains under investigation.
POST FALLS, ID
Gephardt Daily

Morgan man transported to hospital after crash on I-15 in Idaho

BLACKFOOT, Idaho, April 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash that occurred at 4:39 p.m. Friday, involving two Idaho drivers and a driver from Morgan, Utah, is under investigation by Idaho State Police. The crash happened on Interstate 15 at milepost 98, north of Blackfoot, according to an ISP...
MORGAN, UT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

News Radio 1310 KLIX

Twin Falls, ID
News 1310 KLIX has the best news coverage for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

