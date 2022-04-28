Wayne State College Breaks Ground on Norfolk Student Housing

Wyatt Happle of Beatrice was perfect Thursday, breaking all 100 targets during the junior high competition of the 52nd Cornhusker Trap Shoot in Doniphan, Nebraska. It was no runaway victory for Happle shooting targets at 16 yards at the Nebraska Trapshooting Association home grounds. It was a day of high scores.
O’NEILL, Neb. - The Irish love to share a good story, and in a prairie town settled by Irish immigrants, a few of those tales are sure to be found at a local cemetery. Northeast Community College in O’Neill will feature those stories during an upcoming two-night class in May that includes a visit to a local cemetery.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Due to what they’ve called “growing interest”, Grand Island Public Schools has added a second community meeting to address concerns raised after former soccer coach Jeremy Jensen was fired. Earlier this week the district scheduled what it called an “Impact and Insight...
NEBRASKA CITY - Charles Herbster trumpeted a grand finale at Saturday’s Arbor Day parade that included his fellow Republican candidates for governor Brent Lindstrom and Jim Pillen. Herbster offered gratitude for rain that delayed the Save America Rally in Greenwood until Sunday and waived on the “Keep America Great”...
