Maine Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19 After 2nd Booster

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills is isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, and is exhibiting mild symptoms, her office said Thursday. Mills, 74, tested positive on...

Q97.9

Maine May Be the Only Place Where a Senate President Will Change a Flat for a Local Newscaster

"Vacationland." "Welcome Home." "The Way Life Should Be." All are either references to Maine or messages written on signs letting you know that you've entered Maine on the Turnpike or another entryway. And while most, if not all, states tend to have cutesy little sayings like this, few are as true as Maine's. And the proof was on full display yesterday morning at the Maine State House in Augusta, bub.
Augusta, ME
Maine Coronavirus
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

One of the Reasons Cracker Barrel is So Cheap is a Gut Punch to New Hampshire and Maine

Who hasn't heard of Cracker Barrel, known for its homemade, massive breakfasts and a warm welcome when you arrive?. For me, and I think for many, it's a favorite for grandparents and families who want a less expensive yet huge breakfast as well as the perfect road trip stop. Those tall Cracker Barrel signs dot the highways and byways across the country. It's almost like America's Sweetheart when it comes to restaurants, with its hometown classic comfort food, country lifestyle filling our tummies with biscuits and gravy, blueberry muffins, tall stacks of pancakes, and of course that country store that draws us all in with its Southern hospitality no matter where it's located.
94.9 HOM

This 100-Year-Old Caboose is Now an Airbnb on a Mountain in Maine

I have loved trains ever since I was a kid and would walk down the railroad crossing at the end of my street in South Paris to watch the local switch deliver cars to Paris Manufacturing. I was at the crossing so much to watch the train that one day the engineer asked if I wanted a ride and I got to sit in the cab of the engine as it moved up and down the tracks. I'll never forget that day.
Z107.3

Frankie Is Already Making Depressing Winter Predictions For Maine

Not sure where he got his crystal ball, but Frankie MacDonald has seen the future of winter in Maine. Frankie MacDonald is one of our favorites. He is based out of Sydney, Nova Scotia where he follows the weather worldwide and records videos to warn citizens of the forewarned areas of what's forecasted and what to do to prepare. He's been creating videos since 2007.
Janet Mills
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Maine Compare to the Nation

The omicron variant brought new daily cases of COVID-19 to all time highs in the United States. Though omicron appears to have peaked, the virus is still spreading. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 80,334,000 confirmed cases of the […]
92 Moose

Maine is New England’s Most At-Risk State for Lyme Disease Infection This Year

According to Maine.gov, tick season is upon us and basically lasts from now until July. In that stretch, there are two different kinds of ticks to be on the lookout for -- the adult deer tick, which is active from April through June, and the nymph deer tick, which is active from May through July. So basically, it's bad news bears when it comes to tick between May and June, because two different kinds of deer ticks are trying to go all vampire on us and suck our blood.
WHYY

Biden administration wants to expand wind energy off the coast of Delaware

The Biden administration has announced plans to expand offshore wind power in federal waters off the coasts of Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and North Carolina. Federal officials made the announcement Wednesday at an offshore wind conference in Atlantic City. The move is part of a push by the Administration toward tackling climate change, in part by developing 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030.
US News and World Report

Trump Faces Biggest Test of His 'King-Maker' Clout Since Leaving White House

(Reuters) - The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections. Trump-backed candidates in Ohio, Pennsylvania and North Carolina face active...
WPFO

Officials warn Mainers about Lyme disease amid tick season

May month is Lyme Disease Awareness Month. Maine had over 1,600 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in 2019. That's the highest incidence rate in the nation, according to the CDC. Deer ticks transmit the disease to humans. They're often found in wooded areas and the open, or the grassy areas at the edges of wooded areas.
US News and World Report

Tennessee Gets 'Acquired Immunity' COVID Law; Gov Won't Sign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee declined to sign off on a new law requiring governments and businesses to treat immunity from a previous COVID-19 infection as equal to getting vaccinated in their policies. The legislation became law Friday without the Republican's signature, taking effect immediately. The bill...
The Associated Press

Trump election probe special grand jury to be seated

ATLANTA (AP) — Potential grand jurors are scheduled to arrive at the Fulton County courthouse in Atlanta on Monday for the seating of a special grand jury in the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. The investigation...
ATLANTA, GA
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading @ Maine game 4, 04.29.22

Game four in Portland for Reading, and they would stumble from the start in this one. Maine tying this series up at two games apiece with a, 4-0 win.
READING, PA

