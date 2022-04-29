ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles rob Titans in trade for A.J. Brown

By Larry Brown
Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAJ Brown is on the move, and the Philadelphia Eagles pried him loose without paying a huge price. The Eagles acquired Brown from the Titans for a first-round pick (No. 18) and third-round pick (No. 101). That’s not at all a bad price...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaquan Brisker says Chicago Bears got steal of the draft

The second round of the 2022 NFL draft saw a pair of Penn State defensive stars hear their names called as official draft picks. Safety Jaquan Brisker was a second-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in a move to help give an immediate boost to the pass defense. And according to Brisker, the Bears got quite a bargain by drafting the former Nittany Lion standout. “They just got the steal of the draft,” Brisker said when reacting to his big draft news on Twitter the next day. “So blessed and thankful to be here, Bears nation you won’t be disappointed.” Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Packers Still Named Best Landing Spots for Two Former All Pro Wide Receivers

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone. The Green Bay Packers ended up drafting three wide receivers: Christian Watson (second round), Romeo Doubs (fourth round), and Samouri Toure (seventh round). Earlier in the offseason, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal. Green Bay made all of these moves in an effort to help replace Davante Adams (traded to Las Vegas) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (signed with Kansas City). Now, the Packers have Watson, Watkins, Toure, Doubs, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers, and Allen Lazard slated to compete for snaps in the 2022 offense. Despite this newfound depth at wide receiver, the Packers are still named the best landing spot for two former All Pro wide receivers.
GREEN BAY, WI
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Brother of Browns pass rusher killed

According to the Hampton Police Division, investigators were called to the 400 block of Lake Tower Drive. When they got there, police and firefighters found a deceased Hampton man inside the home.
HAMPTON, VA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 Team “Dominated” The NFL Draft

The New York Jets are widely considered the biggest winners of the 2022 NFL Draft so far. ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III went as far as to say the Jets organization “dominated” this year’s selection process. With two top-10 picks in this year’s draft, the Jets were...
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Now Has A Reason To Leave Ravens

While Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has said he’s staying in Baltimore, the team gave him a reason to leave. On Thursday night, the team traded one of their last receivers from 2021 for a 2022 draft pick. That player was Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. While the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

This Trade Between The Packers and Jacksonville Would Send Pro Bowl WR to Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers added three wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft. Christian Watson out of NDSU in the second round, Romeo Doubs out of Nevada in the fourth round, and Samouri Toure out of Nebraska in the seventh round. However Green Bay could still use a veteran number one wide receiver on the roster for week one. Marvin Jones Jr could be that guy for the Green Bay Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

A Jordan Love Trade Could Allow Packers to Sign Former Super Bowl MVP

On the flip side, Jordan Love’s contract expires in two years (without the fifth year option). Between now and next off-season Green Bay really has to get a read on two things; how long Aaron Rodgers intends to play, and if they think Jordan Love can be “that guy” in Green Bay. The Packers don’t want to find themselves in a New Orleans Saints situation where they are paying two guys on the roster “QB money.”
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Meet the Entire 2022 Green Bay Packers Draft Class

Green Bay did well to re-sign De’Vondre Campbell, but needed to add a linebacker capable of pushing for the starting spot opposite him in the Packers’ base odd man front. Walker fits the bill and should also make an immediate impact on special teams. Round One, Pick 28:...
GREEN BAY, WI
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign undrafted free agent to solid contract

He may not have been selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn’t mean Storey Jackson is not going to have a career in the NFL. Despite not being picked up during the draft, which ran from Thursday to Saturday, Jackson – who was a standout linebacker at Liberty – has signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos Give Massive Guarantee to Undrafted Rookie

After making nine selections in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Denver Broncos proceeded to tack on a slew of undrafted free agents. According to media reports, the Broncos have signed 13 UDFAs:. Alabama OLB Christopher Allen. Buffalo LB Kadofi Wright. USC LB Kana’i Mauga. East Carolina CB Ja'Quan McMillian.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Broncos Draft Fascinating Pass-Rusher in 4th Round

On Friday night, Broncos general manager George Paton described the waiting process as “boring,” regarding Denver having to execute patience in the first round of the NFL Draft. But on the final day of the draft, Paton didn’t keep Broncos Country waiting as he utilized back-to-back choices midway through the fourth round.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL Analyst Names Biggest “Steal” Of The Draft

Who was the biggest “steal” of the 2022 NFL Draft?. According to one NFL expert, the answer is obvious. Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson believes that Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean, who fell to the third round, is the pick. Monson said that Dean is the biggest “steal”...
NFL

