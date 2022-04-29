ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Trump news – live: Former campaign manager Paul Manafort sued for $3m over foreign bank accounts

By Justin Vallejo,Shweta Sharma,Andrew Naughtie,Alisha Rahaman Sarkar and Maroosha Muzaffar
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Xhdi7_0fNgPjNJ00

Donald Trump’s disgraced former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, is being sued by the Department of Justice for $3m he owes in penalties having failed to report foreign financial interests for several years.

Mr Manafort was sentenced to jail in 2019 after being found guilty of various offences including bank fraud, money laundering and illegal lobbying. The charges emerged from Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s interactions with Russian agents and interests.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump has finally posted on his Truth Social app after months of silence. “I’M BACK! #COVFEFE,” he wrote, alongside a photo of the ex-president on the phone at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

Despite the hopes of various right-wing Republicans, Mr Trump has insisted that he would not return to Twitter even if Elon Musk reinstated his account. In fact, he has said that he doesn’t view the social platforms as rivals.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Manafort
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#3m#Election Fraud#The Department Of Justice#Russian#Truth Social
MSNBC

The 'Trump made me do it' defense isn't working for Jan. 6 rioters. But it is revealing.

Last week, an Ohio man was convicted for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. His defense at trial? Donald Trump made him do it. The jury rejected Dustin Thompson’s argument that he should be acquitted because he was simply following orders from the then-president, returning guilty verdicts on all six offenses Thompson was charged with, including obstruction of an official proceeding, a 20-year felony. Thompson’s conviction should signal to the other 700-plus defendants charged in the attack that the “Trump-made-me-do it” defense is a loser.
POTUS
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Russia
The Independent

Epstein victim who was raped by late paedophile says she only trusted him because she met him with Bill Clinton

A South African businesswoman who was repeatedly raped by Jeffrey Epstein says former President Bill Clinton gave the late paedophile “credibility”. Juliette Bryant told The Daily Beast she met Epstein in Capetown in 2002 aged 20 after being lured into his orbit by a woman who promised to help with her modelling career.She was invited to dinner with Epstein, Mr Clinton and actors Kevin Spacey and Chris Tucker, the news site reported.“That’s what gave Epstein credibility,” Ms Bryant said. “The fact that he was with Clinton.” She recalled that as she arrived at the restaurant, the former president stood...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Sen. Johnson: Biden 'would not be president' if FBI, media didn't conceal family 'corruption'

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., argued Thursday that if the American public knew about the "corruption of Biden, Inc." before the 2020 election, there would be no Biden administration. Johnson joined "America's Newsroom" as Republican House lawmakers call on the Department of Justice to brief Congress on the investigation into Hunter Biden's business dealings.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fortune

Russian oligarch sees $600 million superyacht swiped after ‘offshore concealment’ attempts are busted by authorities

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Authorities in Hamburg impounded Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov’s superyacht Dilbar after determining it was legally owned by his sister, who is also subject to western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
RUSSIA
The Independent

The Independent

631K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy