Man Charged in Attempted Carjacking of Amazon Vehicle in Malden

By Oscar Margain
NECN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Somerville man accused of trying to carjack an Amazon delivery truck in Malden, Massachusetts, is facing criminal charges. The victim, an Amazon driver, was caught on surveillance video chasing after 42-year-old Michael Cunha. "Stay right there. Stay right there!" the driver is heard on the recording saying. The...

www.necn.com

