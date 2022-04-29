LOCAL ROUNDUP: Cook pitches, hits Knights to win

The Bishop Kelly softball team didn’t spend much time on the diamond Thursday.

The Knights shut out Ridgevue 14-0 in a run-rule shortened 4A Southern Idaho Conference game.

Pilar Cook, who picked up the win on the mound, went 3 for 3 with five RBI as Bishop Kelly improved to 17-4 overall, 13-0 in league.

VALLIVUE 22, NAMPA 3, 5 INNINGS: The Falcons scored 14 runs in the final two innings to thump the Bulldogs in a 4A SIC game.

Brooke Garman led the way for Vallivue (15-7, 9-4), going 4 for 5 with eight RBI and two homers. Yazmin Garcia went 4 for 4 with five RBI and two homers.

COLUMBIA 20, CALDWELL 19: Ariajna Martinez hit a walk-off two-run homer to lift the Wildcats to a wild win over the Cougars in a 4A SIC game.

Martinez went 4 for 5 with three RBI.

NEW PLYMOUTH 22, FRUITLAND 0, 5 INNINGS: The Pilgrims handled the Grizzlies in a nonleague game.

Kiley Wemer led the Pilgrims (12-4), going 2 for 3 with three RBI.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

College of Idaho took two out of three games against Providence in Great Falls, Montana.

Providence took the opener 3-2 before the Yotes (37-13, 22-7) won 10-1 and 12-0.

The Yotes clinched a spot in next week’s Cascade Conference tournament. Game times, dates and locations will be determined later.