Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry will remain in his familiar spot on the sideline. The Heat announced Lowry will not play in Monday's Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Lowry is sidelined with a hamstring issue that caused him to miss the final two games of the Heat's series against the Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO