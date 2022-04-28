ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The new American way of getting everything wrong

By Jay Ambrose Guest Columnist
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

Compassion is so, so important if civilization is to rise to the heights most of us wish for, but compassion without wisdom can produce Karl Marx communism.

“From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs,” the historical figure said by way of summation in 1875, and what we actually have seen in this fraudulent, dehumanizing economic system is “from each according to tyrannical orders and to each according to whether there is any food available.”

If that’s an understatement, not taking account of millions of deaths, I apologize, but many recent, progressive, mostly Democratic miscalculations have likewise done less to produce a brave, new world than to pulverize the innocent. Consider free, often unneeded, $1,400 stimulus checks passed out nationally to help individuals and to excite a COVID-recovering economy when the chief consequence instead has been to increase demand when supply is diminished. Even President Joe Biden has agreed that this particular utopian dream evolved into an inflationary nightmare.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as a living example of intellectual imbalance, profound falls and long-term governmental limping, wants 16-year-olds to be allowed to vote nationally, maybe an ego boost for the unqualified as well as an electoral boost for leftists. Imagination invites all kinds of possibilities, such as more support for a nationally mandated $15-an-hour minimum wage helping teenagers that would likely result in 1 million people losing their jobs, for starters. Each business is different (some with great profits, some with next to no profits), just as each state is its own thing (some would suffer under such a law) and workers come from different circumstances (some the second or third wage earner in a household and some maybe likely to get a quick promotion).

Transgender and gay folks are more and more accepted in modern society, and that’s a good: less bullying, less cruelty, more open-minded courtesy. But biological men are superior athletes on average to biological women, and it is not OK when one is especially talented and, as a transgender woman, gets in contests with fiercely competitive, hard-working, devoted biological women and cheats them out of victories they deserve. It is putting self before fair play and showing contempt for the sex with which the person now identifies.

One of the most outlandish mishaps during our engagement with the pandemic was keeping schools closed for too long. The point was to save students from COVID infection when we knew that was not much of a threat especially for the younger students and that they would also likely be quick to recover. Experts say they could suffer psychologically and intellectually for years, maybe for the rest of their lives. Thanks, teachers unions.

Climate change is a real problem that we are going to be less capable of handling because of disruption of our fossil fuel production here at home. That handy source will be needed to enable us to have the money necessary for improved technology and decent living conditions with less dependence on untrustworthy international connivers taking advantage of our stupidities.

We ought to keep in mind that we were not affording adequate medical care for veterans until we started having private hospitals and health care providers do more. Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders was initially furious.

The Biden administration plans to reduce the overweight student loan burden from imprudent students who knew what they were doing when they took the money to often attend schools with unbelievably high tuition as well as nice reputations. Those paying them off through taxes will include responsible students who did not receive loans and went to less expensive, less prestigious schools that they could afford if they also worked at tough jobs at the same time. It can be more complicated than that, but it’s not right.

The denied progressive formula: From each according to politics and ideological misconceptions, and to each according to what’s dishonorable.

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. His email address is [email protected]

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

'Satan's controlling the church': Quotes of the Week

The final week in April was dominated by the news that Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. Conservatives cheered the move, while those on the Left voiced their apprehension. Elsewhere, GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also made news for a variety of reasons, including a bizarre interview about the Catholic Church. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has been dealing with the discourse over Title 42 and the possibility of student loan forgiveness. Here are the quotes of the week.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Karl Marx
Person
Bernie Sanders
allthatsinteresting.com

How Tall Was Jesus? According To Researchers, Not Very

While the Bible says nothing about Jesus Christ's height, scholars have a good idea how tall Jesus was based on how average people looked when he was alive. The Bible is filled with information about Jesus Christ. It describes his birthplace, explains his mission on Earth, and paints an intense picture of his crucifixion. But how tall was Jesus?
RELIGION
24/7 Wall St.

The Longest-Lived Empire in History

By history’s standard, the United States of America has not been around very long. Not even three centuries old, it cannot come close to matching what were the empires and countries from which the early immigrants came from–England, France, and Italy. And, does the U.S. qualify as an empire? It expanded due to the Louisiana […]
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#Democratic#Covid#House
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

A plane full of singing Christians, a viral critique — and a very revealing backlash

In theory, the U.S. has separation of church and state. In practice, public displays of Christianity are generally treated as wholesome, quintessential Americana. Non-Christian religions in the public sphere, in contrast, are often treated as curiosities at best and threats at worst. Religious minorities are told — implicitly or explicitly — that they aren’t entirely American and that America isn’t for them.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Fox News

Pope Francis: 'A worldly priest' is just 'a clericalized pagan'

Pope Francis told an audience that any priest that indulges in "worldliness" is no better than a "pagan." The Roman pontiff told the audience at his Thursday homily that "idolatry" was a persisting problem among Christians, though not always easily recognizable. The pope claimed that "spiritual worldliness," "pragmatism," and "functionalism" all continued to dilute and corrupt both clergy and laity.
RELIGION
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
Times Leader

Times Leader

10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy