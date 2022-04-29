ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Fire Marshal Report Says Swadley’s Owner Mentioned Governor Stitt In Defense Of Permit-Less Opening

By Barry Mangold
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ItH2S_0fNfotLt00

An inspection report by the Oklahoma State Fire Marshal details interactions between the inspector, the owner of embattled Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen and a state tourism official.

On Monday, the Oklahoma Department of Tourism and Recreation canceled its contract with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen LLC to operate restaurants at state parks at the expense of taxpayers.

The contract and the company’s spending practices are now the subjects of an ongoing criminal investigation and state audit.

According to the OSFM report, an inspector identified as Agent Beebe visited the Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen at Roman Nose Park on August 20, 2020, about five months after the ODTR officially contracted the restaurant company.

When Beebe arrived, the restaurant was already open and operating despite having no permit. The restaurant ultimately did not pass the inspection and was “not approved” for occupancy.

A Swadley’s executive told Beebe the company had obtained “no permits” for any of its new state park restaurants prior to opening, according to the report.

Beebe, in the report, quoted Swadley’s owner Brent Swadley from their discussion of the permits.

Beebe reported Swadley said, “this is bigger than you and there are more politics at play here than you could ever understand. Let me tell you what happened here and what got this thing going. Governor Stitt reached out to me to put my restaurants in his state parks.”

In a statement Thursday, the governor’s office said “the governor does not have any relationship with Brent Swadley and he has not talked with him about the ODTR’s state park restaurant contract. Swadley’s statements to the contract are absolutely not true.”

After his conversation with Swadley, Beebe spoke with the then-deputy director of the ODTR Gino DeMarco about the lack of permits.

“Mr. DeMarco hinted that he knows that the laws of Oklahoma don’t really apply to the State of Oklahoma itself and that they don’t have to permit or submit plans to the State Fire Marshal by order of their general legal counsel,” the report said.

Inspection reports show the properties ultimately received approval from the OSFM’s office to operate in full capacity.

ODTR spokesperson David White said DeMarco has not been employed by the department since January 2021. Stitt appointed him to the board of the Oklahoma Health Care Authority in September. DeMarco did not respond to News 9’s request for comment Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen did not return a request for comment Thursday afternoon.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and state auditor have launched investigations into allegations that Swadley’s overcharged the state for expenses related to the improvement and operation of the state park restaurant spaces.

The ODTR’s contract with Swadley’s included a promise the restaurant company would always break even on costs, plus monthly management fees for each state park in which it operated.

Republicans in the Oklahoma House of Representatives created a special bipartisan committee to investigate the Swadley’s contract.

Rep. Ryan Martinez, R-Edmond, said he hopes to begin holding public committee meetings starting next month.

“The people of Oklahoma deserve to have faith in this agency, and I don’t think people can have faith in the tourism agency with this cloud hanging over it,” Martinez said. “We need to get to the bottom of it, solve the problem, and make sure it never happens again.”

Comments / 5

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Restaurants
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Martinez
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Oklahoma#Food Drink#Foggy Bottom Kitchen Llc#Osfm#Odtr
KTUL

Second arrest made in connection to 2017 Oklahoma City murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE. Stacey Juarez was arrested in Missouri on Thursday and booked into the Jasper County Jail. An arrest warrant was issued for a second person in connection to a 2017 Oklahoma City murder. Wilson Perez, 19, was found dead at Harlow Park back in September...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KFOR

Man driving U-Haul truck arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man driving a U-Haul truck was pulled over and arrested early on Sunday morning in Oklahoma City. The suspect was stopped near Northwest 50th St. and North Military Avenue and fled the vehicle. The suspect broke into a nearby home and was later caught and arrested on the scene. Oklahoma […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy