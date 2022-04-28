Titans select Arkansas WR Treylon Burks with 18th overall pick

With the No. 18 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans selected Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks.

pulled off a blockbuster trade to get the No. 18 overall pick, which they ended up using on Burks. The Titans sent wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles that landed them the aforementioned pick and the No. 101 overall selection (third round).

With Brown gone, there will be no easing Burks in. The Ole Miss product’s departure leaves a gaping hole in Tennessee’s offense that the team needs Burks to fill immediately.

Burks joins a receiving corps. that includes Robert Woods, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, 2021 fourth-round pick Dez Fitzpatrick, and a bunch of spare parts.

We’d expect another addition to the position at some point, but right now the Titans are rolling the dice with a rookie wideout (Burks), a 30-year-old veteran coming off a torn ACL (Woods) and a former UDFA.

After this pick, the Titans have seven more selections, including one in the first (No. 26 overall) and fifth rounds (No. 169 overall), and two apiece in the third (Nos. 90 and 101 overall), fourth (Nos. 131 and 143 overall) and sixth (Nos. 204 and 219 overall) rounds.