ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions trade up to draft Alabama WR Jameson Williams at No. 12

By Ben Levine
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TdQxW_0fNfjxzQ00
Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates with fans after being selected as the 12th overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After selecting at No. 2, the Lions have now moved up to No. 12, and they’ve gone with an offensive weapon. With their new selection, Detroit has selected Alabama wideout Jameson Williams.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Lions acquired pick No. 12 and No. 46 from the Vikings for picks No. 32, No. 34 and No. 66.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Assuming he is placed on the physically unable to perform list, the rookie wideout wouldn’t be able to make his NFL debut until at least Week 7, which would be late October.

When healthy, Williams is one of the best receivers in the draft. He had a breakout campaign in 2021 after transferring from Ohio State to Alabama, finishing with 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns, earning him a first-team All-American nod. A number of teams have been connected to the receiver, including the Jets and Eagles.

In Detroit, he’ll provide an uncertain offense with a jolt of energy. Previous reports indicated that the organization made the trade for Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, and it will be interesting to see if the organization adds a rookie to compete with Jared Goff under center.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Saints WR Deonte Harris signs RFA tender

It wasn’t the biggest wide receiver news of the night, but on Thursday Deonte Harris signed his RFA tender to remain with the Saints (Twitter link via ESPN’s Field Yates). The 24-year-old will stay in New Orleans for at least one more season. Harris made an impact at...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Saints high on QBs Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral ahead of draft?

It remains to be seen if the Saints will end up selecting a quarterback during the first round of Thursday's draft. However, if they do, one faction of the organization could be disappointed. According to Albert Breer of SI.com, the Saints front office likes Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett, while the coaches seem to prefer Ole Miss signal-caller Matt Corral.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Football
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Michigan Football
City
Detroit, MI
State
Alabama State
Local
Michigan Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars draft Travon Walker No. 1 overall

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Walker emerged as a versatile piece along the defensive front. His junior campaign saw a jump in production, as he totaled 33 tackles and 6.0 sacks. Those relatively pedestrian numbers contrast with his size (six-foot-five, 275 pounds) and impressive testing figures to give him a higher upside, according to many, than most or all other prospects in this year’s class.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Trade down, OL still in play for Jaguars at No. 1?

Hours away from the start of this year’s draft, pundits and fans alike find themselves surrounded by uncertainty at even the very top of the board. Many expect the decision facing Jacksonville at No. 1 to come down to their preference between Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson, but other options may still be in play.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#American Football#Nfl Network#Acl#Ohio State#All American#Eagles
Pro Football Rumors

Titans pick up fifth-year option on Pro Bowl DL Jeffery Simmons

Despite being drafted 19th overall, Simmons was only the fifth interior d-linemen off the board in his draft class. Besides the strength of a position group which also included Quinnen Williams and Ed Oliver, part of the reason he slid past the top half of the first round was a torn ACL he suffered in the lead-up to the draft. He was still able to play in nine games during his rookie campaign, though.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders to pick up Montez Sweat's option

Sweat was limited to just ten games in 2021 thanks to a fractured jaw. Still, his past performance made this a pretty easy decision for Washington. Across all three years, the former first-round pick has 119 tackles and 21 sacks to his credit. He’s also registered seven forced fumbles, including three last year.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars, OT Cam Robinson agree to three-year, $54M extension

The Jaguars have reached agreement on an extension with tackle Cam Robinson (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). Robinson will receive a three-year deal worth $54M, according to RapSheet (on Twitter). The 26-year-old was franchise-tagged for the second straight year, guaranteeing that he would be in Jacksonville for at...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Commanders locked in on WR in Round 1?

The Commanders are “all in” on finding another receiver, per Todd McShay of ESPN.com, and this interest points to an investment with their No. 11 overall pick. This follows a report indicating the Commanders have indeed done extensive homework at the position. As to which wideout the team is targeting, it might be down to two.
FOOTBALL
Pro Football Rumors

Carolina Panthers draft NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu with No. 6 pick

In a draft that features a handful of top-level offensive tackles, “Ickey” was arguably the best. The lineman broke onto the scene during his 2020 season, and he established himself as a surefire first-round pick in 2021. Ekwonu earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC’s best blocker and was a unanimous All-American selection en route to his top-10 draft stock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Cardinals pick up Kyler Murray’s fifth-year option

The Arizona Cardinals picked up Kyler Murray‘s fifth-year option Wednesday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com. This ties Murray to the Cardinals through 2023 and would give the Pro Bowl quarterback a raise in that fifth year. Because Murray is a two-time Pro Bowler, he is eligible for the top-tier option price. For 2019 first-round quarterbacks, that comes in at a fully guaranteed $29.7M.
GLENDALE, AZ
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy