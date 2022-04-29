Lions trade up to draft Alabama WR Jameson Williams at No. 12

Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates with fans after being selected as the 12th overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

After selecting at No. 2, the Lions have now moved up to No. 12, and they’ve gone with an offensive weapon. With their new selection, Detroit has selected Alabama wideout Jameson Williams.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Lions acquired pick No. 12 and No. 46 from the Vikings for picks No. 32, No. 34 and No. 66.

Williams suffered a torn ACL in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Assuming he is placed on the physically unable to perform list, the rookie wideout wouldn’t be able to make his NFL debut until at least Week 7, which would be late October.

When healthy, Williams is one of the best receivers in the draft. He had a breakout campaign in 2021 after transferring from Ohio State to Alabama, finishing with 79 catches for 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns, earning him a first-team All-American nod. A number of teams have been connected to the receiver, including the Jets and Eagles.

In Detroit, he’ll provide an uncertain offense with a jolt of energy. Previous reports indicated that the organization made the trade for Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett, and it will be interesting to see if the organization adds a rookie to compete with Jared Goff under center.