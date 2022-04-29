ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How AJ Brown changes the Eagles Offense

By Casey Sully
Weekly Spiral
Weekly Spiral
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DqagV_0fNfj7cF00

The Eagles forked over picks 18 and 101 in the 2022 NFL Draft for AJ Brown. Philadelphia gets a receiver with physicality, great hands, and the ability to beat man coverage. He was lethal in the intermediate and deep game with the Titans and should be a perfect fit for a lot of what Nick Sirianni wants to do in the RPO game with the Eagles. Brown has great route technique and nuance, but he’s also fantastic with the ball in his hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MPHMm_0fNfj7cF00

Along with the trade, the Eagles extended AJ Brown with a four-year contract worth $100 million. The pairing of tight end Dallas Goedert, DeVonta Smith, and AJ Brown should give Jalen Hurts all the talent he needs to be properly evaluated this year. Philly made the playoffs last year and just added a legitimate threat to their offense.

Defenses will be put in a bind when lining up against the Eagles. They have to have enough men in the box to defend against Goedert and the run game while also having sure enough tackles outside to track down Brown or Smith on RPOs out in space. It should open up the drop back and rollout game for Hurts as well.

The Eagles are the clear winners. They had to sacrifice some cap room, but the cost in draft picks was minimal and they got a bonafide star outside.

Comments / 1

Related
Weekly Spiral

Way Too Early 2023 NFL Mock Draft

It’s too early for this, but doesn’t mean we can’t look ahead. Order is decided by Super Bowl odds. I was much more impressed with Young that I was with Stroud in 2021, so he gets the nod for the first overall pick at this point. Young’s not the biggest guy, but he has a strong arm with deadly accuracy. If the Texans are indeed this bad, it means Davis Mill isn’t the answer and it’ll be time to find a face of the franchise.
NFL
Weekly Spiral

Weekly Spiral

256
Followers
178
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly Spiral strives to provide some of the highest level yet understandable football analysis. By using All-22 coaching footage, we are able to add extra insight to explain current trends, big plays, player breakdowns, and schematic philosophies. Weekly Spiral aims to make the complexities of football approachable to everyone: from casual fans and diehards to players and coaches.

 https://weeklyspiral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy