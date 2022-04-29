ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants select Evan Neal with No. 7 pick

By Ely Allen
 4 days ago
Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected as the seventh overall pick to the New York Giants during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

At six-foot-seven, 360 pounds, Neal’s size and frame are certainly NFL-ready. He projects well as a powerful right tackle, though he started every game this season on the blindside, who could be dominant in the run game with his size and strength. He earned a PFF grade of 84.5 for the 2021 season, in which he was a consensus First-Team All American.

Neal’s status as the top blocker in this year’s class was challenged by NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu throughout the draft process. At one point, the Alabama product was the definitive top OT prospect in the draft, but his stock seemingly fell a bit leading up to the draft.

Despite falling below Ekwonu, Neal beat out speculation that Mississippi State’s Charles Cross could be taken over him, as well. The Giants also considered taking Neal at No. 5 overall, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but opted for defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, who was much less likely to be available at No. 7. Regardless, Neal is on his way to Broadway to start his pro career.

Pro Football Rumors

Carolina Panthers draft NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu with No. 6 pick

In a draft that features a handful of top-level offensive tackles, “Ickey” was arguably the best. The lineman broke onto the scene during his 2020 season, and he established himself as a surefire first-round pick in 2021. Ekwonu earned the Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the ACC’s best blocker and was a unanimous All-American selection en route to his top-10 draft stock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
