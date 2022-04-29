Jaguars draft Travon Walker No. 1 overall

Georgia defensive end Travon Walker is announced as the first overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Walker emerged as a versatile piece along the defensive front. His junior campaign saw a jump in production, as he totaled 33 tackles and 6.0 sacks. Those relatively pedestrian numbers contrast with his size (six-foot-five, 275 pounds) and impressive testing figures to give him a higher upside, according to many, than most or all other prospects in this year’s class.

Walker tested well at the Combine, posting a 4.51-second 40-yard dash despite his 272-pound frame. As a result, Walker found himself bouncing up and down the top-1o of mock drafts leading up to the draft.

Walker unfortunately was in a serious car accident earlier today, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, but, luckily, emerged without injuries. Rapoport added that no citations were issued.

Walker should be fine to walk into the building in Jacksonville ready to get to work and bring the “Sacksonville” moniker back to Duval.