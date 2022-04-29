ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens select S Kyle Hamilton with No. 14 pick

By Ely Allen
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 4 days ago
Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton was taken with the No. 14 pick by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2022 NFL Draft. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hamilton had a highly productive three-year career with the Fighting Irish. He totaled 138 tackles and eight interceptions, demonstrating positional flexibility and leadership qualities along the way. His testing numbers, season-ending knee injury and overall athletic profile, however, have led to a belief he could drop to at least the second half of the first round.

Luckily for Hamilton, his fall has ended and he landed himself in a franchise that prides itself on defense. The Ravens lost safety DeShon Elliott, but replaced him with former-Saints safety Marcus Williams.

Whether the Ravens will utilize Hamilton to help replace Elliott’s production or to boost a lackluster linebacker group is to be seen. Hamilton’s versatility will give them plenty of options in the upcoming season.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Hamilton
