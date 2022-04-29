ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles trade up to select Georgia DL Jordan Davis at No. 13

By Ben Levine
 4 days ago
Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis on the red carpet at the Fountains of Bellagio before the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

We’ve got another trade, and it involves one of the teams most active in trade talks. The Eagles have acquired No. 13 from the Texans and selected Georgia DL Jordan Davis.

The Texans received a handful of picks from Philly in the trade. The Eagles sent picks No. 15, No. 124, No. 162 and No. 166 to Houston.

Davis was a mainstay on the Bulldogs defense during his four seasons with Georgia. Playing in a run-stopping role, the 6-foot-6, 340-pounder totaled seven sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss. Those numbers, along with eye-popping athletic testing at the combine, leave the door open to his development as a three-down player.

Davis had predraft visits with a number of teams, including the Ravens and Eagles. Philly may have been scared that Baltimore would snag the defensive tackle at No. 14, leading to the trade with the Texans.

At the moment, Davis will be joining a depth chart that is led by veteran Fletcher Cox. The 31-year-old was cut and re-signed by the Eagles earlier this offseason, but his one-year pact means he may not be sticking around Philadelphia long-term. Thursday’s move certainly reinforces that sentiment.

