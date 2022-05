Talia Suskauer recently learned that, starting May 24, she will play the lead role of Elphaba in the Broadway musical Wicked in New York City. The Florida native was elated to share her news with the world, but first, there was one person she needed to tell in person — her childhood voice teacher, Craig, who immediately told Talia, "I always knew you could do it!" A video of the encounter has gone viral.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO