2022 NFL draft: Jets take Garrett Wilson with No. 10 pick

By Gary Phillips
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
 4 days ago
The Jets have found a new weapon for Zach Wilson, and he shares a last name.

Gang Green used the 10th pick in the 2022 NFL draft on WR Garrett Wilson. The Ohio State star joins a receiving core that also includes Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios, and Denzel Mims.

Wilson, New York’s second first-round pick after selecting CB Ahmad Gardner fourth overall, is an easy route runner with solid speed who can make plays after the catch. The 6-foot, 188-pound wideout did a lot of that for the Buckeyes, catching 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns while working as the program’s No. 1 wide receiver in 2021.

Wilson finished his career with 143 receptions, 2,213 yards and 23 touchdowns.

It was no secret that the Jets were looking for a star receiver this offseason, but they failed in multiple pursuits of established veterans. Wilson, 21, still has to prove himself, but the young wideout is a more than fine consolation prize for a team that still has some maturing to do.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

