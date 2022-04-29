6 takeaways from the Jets drafting Garrett Wilson

The Jets spent their second first-round pick on a weapon for Zach Wilson, selecting Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10.

Wilson emerged as the best player in a loaded Buckeyes receiver room in 2021, catching 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to second-team All-Big Ten honors. Now, he is set to become a focal point of New York’s passing attack.

Let’s take a closer look at Gang Green’s newest pass-catcher with six takeaways.

Legit weapon for Zach Wilson

AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Left to pick between Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams after Drake London went off the board to the Falcons at No. 8, the Jets made the right pick within the context of their offense. Wilson is one of the most refined receivers in this year’s draft and can do a little bit of everything — an important skill in Mike LaFleur’s scheme. New York can put Wilson on the outside and let him work with confidence. Zach Wilson’s new top target is legit.

How Wilson fits in the Jets' wide receiver room

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Wilson will join a Jets receiver room that features Corey Davis and Elijah Moore as the top two targets. There’s also Braxton Berrios as a quality depth/gadget piece in the slot. How does the Ohio State product fit? Odds are Wilson will take most of his snaps on the outside opposite Davis with Moore working in the slot. Wilson can also play inside if LaFleur ever wants to get Moore outside to take advantage of his speed in a mismatch. Wilson’s versatility makes him a piece LaFleur can plug almost anywhere.

Deebo dreams are likely dead

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Going with Wilson at No. 10 is an indication that the Jets are likely out of the running for disgruntled 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel. Joe Douglas could theoretically offer San Francisco the Tyreek Hill package — picks No. 35 and 38 — but the Jets now have more pressing needs to address than wide receiver. New York needs its second-round selections to fill those voids. Don’t count on Samuel donning the Gotham Green next season.

Good news for Mekhi Becton

Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Becton can breathe a little bit easier with the Jets going cornerback and wide receiver with their first-round picks. The mammoth tackle’s place never seemed to be in true peril — Douglas said earlier this offseason that New York was operating with him as a starter — but rumors of Ikem Ekwonu going off the board at No. 4 brought his future into question. Becton’s place is now secure.

Jets can count on Wilson

Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Jets likely won’t have to worry about Wilson being a boom or bust player. He was the definition of consistent during his final season at Ohio State, catching at least five passes in nine games and topping the 100-yard mark five times. Wilson’s consistency eventually landed him in the Ohio State record books, as he became the first receiver in program history to have four straight games with at least 100 receiving yards.

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The first round is now history for the Jets barring a trade, which is possible given Douglas’ propensity for making moves. Assuming New York stands pat, adding a pass rusher with the No. 35 pick will likely be a priority. The Jets could also target a safety to replace Marcus Maye or upgrade depth on the offensive line or at linebacker. New York is in a prime position to have another good day with its three Day 2 picks.