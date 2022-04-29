ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

6 takeaways from the Jets drafting Garrett Wilson

By Tyler Calvaruso
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q2b9F_0fNfbf3u00

The Jets spent their second first-round pick on a weapon for Zach Wilson, selecting Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson at No. 10.

Wilson emerged as the best player in a loaded Buckeyes receiver room in 2021, catching 70 passes for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns en route to second-team All-Big Ten honors. Now, he is set to become a focal point of New York’s passing attack.

Let’s take a closer look at Gang Green’s newest pass-catcher with six takeaways.

Legit weapon for Zach Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPaiV_0fNfbf3u00
AP Photo/Noah K. Murray

Left to pick between Garrett Wilson and Jameson Williams after Drake London went off the board to the Falcons at No. 8, the Jets made the right pick within the context of their offense. Wilson is one of the most refined receivers in this year’s draft and can do a little bit of everything — an important skill in Mike LaFleur’s scheme. New York can put Wilson on the outside and let him work with confidence. Zach Wilson’s new top target is legit.

How Wilson fits in the Jets' wide receiver room

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycr4p_0fNfbf3u00
Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Wilson will join a Jets receiver room that features Corey Davis and Elijah Moore as the top two targets. There’s also Braxton Berrios as a quality depth/gadget piece in the slot. How does the Ohio State product fit? Odds are Wilson will take most of his snaps on the outside opposite Davis with Moore working in the slot. Wilson can also play inside if LaFleur ever wants to get Moore outside to take advantage of his speed in a mismatch. Wilson’s versatility makes him a piece LaFleur can plug almost anywhere.

Deebo dreams are likely dead

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEVDh_0fNfbf3u00
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Going with Wilson at No. 10 is an indication that the Jets are likely out of the running for disgruntled 49ers wideout Deebo Samuel. Joe Douglas could theoretically offer San Francisco the Tyreek Hill package — picks No. 35 and 38 — but the Jets now have more pressing needs to address than wide receiver. New York needs its second-round selections to fill those voids. Don’t count on Samuel donning the Gotham Green next season.

Good news for Mekhi Becton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqYVW_0fNfbf3u00
Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Becton can breathe a little bit easier with the Jets going cornerback and wide receiver with their first-round picks. The mammoth tackle’s place never seemed to be in true peril — Douglas said earlier this offseason that New York was operating with him as a starter — but rumors of Ikem Ekwonu going off the board at No. 4 brought his future into question. Becton’s place is now secure.

Jets can count on Wilson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1RDJ_0fNfbf3u00
Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The Jets likely won’t have to worry about Wilson being a boom or bust player. He was the definition of consistent during his final season at Ohio State, catching at least five passes in nine games and topping the 100-yard mark five times. Wilson’s consistency eventually landed him in the Ohio State record books, as he became the first receiver in program history to have four straight games with at least 100 receiving yards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x6VfF_0fNfbf3u00
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The first round is now history for the Jets barring a trade, which is possible given Douglas’ propensity for making moves. Assuming New York stands pat, adding a pass rusher with the No. 35 pick will likely be a priority. The Jets could also target a safety to replace Marcus Maye or upgrade depth on the offensive line or at linebacker. New York is in a prime position to have another good day with its three Day 2 picks.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tyree Johnson to sign with Steelers

The NFL draft is over, and despite a highly productive career at Texas A&M, former Aggies defensive linemen Tyree Johnson went undrafted. But shortly after the draft, sources began reporting that Tyree Johnson would be signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent. The road to NFL success is difficult for any undrafted free agent, but Johnson will have the opportunity to join a great defense in Pittsburgh, joining former teammates DeMarvin Leal and Buddy Johnson, with an opportunity to learn from reigning NFL defensive player of the year T.J. Watt. If his play in Pittsburgh reflects his play in College Station, he’ll have a great shot to make the regular season roster, and be a part of a Steelers team with eyes on a playoff run. Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Joey on Twitter: @JoeyIckes
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter's reaction to TE Jake Ferguson being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys

On Saturday afternoon, former Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson was drafted in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys with the 129th pick. Ferguson was a constant threat as both a run-blocker and receiving threat for the Badgers as their starting tight end since 2018. Last season, Ferguson finished with 450 receiving yards and three touchdowns on a career-high 46 receptions.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about new Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert

With Michael Gallup likely missing the start of the season and the loss of Amari Cooper, wideout was a well-established need for the Dallas Cowboys entering the 2022 NFL draft. Although the addition of James Washington helped soften the blow, this offense was still missing a reliable playmaker opposite CeeDee Lamb going into this season.
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Maye
Person
Garrett Wilson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos signed 2 of the top undrafted free agents available

After selecting nine players in the 2022 NFL draft, the Denver Broncos then signed 13 undrafted free agents. Two of those UDFAs stand out. Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling both published lists of the top UDFAs available after the draft wrapped up on Saturday evening. Alabama pass rusher Christopher Allen, who signed with Denver, was on both of their lists.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles looking to add big named prospects to the roster as undrafted free agents

The Eagles entered Thursday night’s NFL draft with 10 picks after acquiring assets via 2021 trades with the Dolphins and Colts (Carson Wentz). Prior to the start of the 2022 selection process, there was speculation that Philadelphia would look to trade up into the top-10 for an impact player. The Eagles ultimately moved from No. 15 overall up to No. 13 overall to select Georgia All-American defensive tackle, Jordan Davis.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#49ers#Falcons#American Football#Ohio State#Buckeyes#Gang Green
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Instant analysis of Bears' fifth-round pick OT Braxton Jones

The Chicago Bears finally made their first selection on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL draft, selecting Southern Utah offensive tackle Braxton Jones with the 168th overall pick. Jones has played both left and right tackle, but he’s played primarily at left tackle during his career. Last season, Jones had 11 starts at left tackle and was named first-team All-Big Sky and an All-FCS player.
CEDAR CITY, UT
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL draft: Experts hand out grades for Bears

The 2021 NFL draft is officially in the books, and the Chicago Bears came out of it with some promising prospects. General manager Ryan Poles targeted the secondary with his first two selections in Round 2 in Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon and Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. Chicago also took a chance on speedy Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. in the third round.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where did Iowa Hawkeyes sign with as undrafted free agents?

A pair of Iowa Hawkeyes heard their names called in the 2022 NFL draft, center Tyler Linderbaum in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens and safety Dane Belton in the fourth round by the New York Giants. While there were other Iowa players that felt they had a chance to be drafted, ultimately, it was just Linderbaum and Belton. Still, five more Hawkeyes are getting their chance at professional football after signing as undrafted free agents with NFL teams. Let’s take a look at which teams running back Tyler Goodson, cornerback Matt Hankins, safety Jack Koerner, defensive end Zach VanValkenburg and...
IOWA CITY, IA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 Bears undrafted free agent tracker

The 2022 NFL draft has concluded, but the Chicago Bears aren’t finished building their 90-man roster. The Bears will be looking to bring in some undrafted free agents that didn’t hear their name called during the draft. Bears general manager Ryan Poles will looking to bring in some...
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

104K+
Followers
151K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy