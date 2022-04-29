ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Friday's Springfest forecast

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - Breezy and warm weather...

KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Beaches You Need To Visit

Louisiana is known for a lot of things but I think most people forget that we have beaches here too. I know I personally forget about this little fact. Now, I am not here telling you to skip your vacation to Destin this summer to stay a little closer to home. But if you are like me and sometimes you get a craving for some sun then these beaches will do the trick.
KTAL

Shreveport home suffers heavy damage in Saturday fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in west Shreveport was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday night. Crews responded to the scene on the 5900 block of 2nd St. just before 8:30 p.m. to find heavy flames and smoke coming from the back of the single-story home. Firefighters entered through the front door and managed to put out the blaze, but the back of the home sustained extensive damage.
KSLA

Minden shooting victim drives to Shreveport hospital

MINDEN, La. (KSLA) - A victim of a shooting is in the hospital after being shot in Minden. It happened during the early morning hours of Monday, May 2 somewhere in Minden. The victim then drove to a hospital in Shreveport. Officials say the victim is not from the area.

