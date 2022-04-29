ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Corden’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Adorable Children

By Sara Whitman
 4 days ago
James Corden‘s success as a comedian and television host has made him a celebrity in his own right, but in reality, most of his job is to speak with the celebrities. Therefore, not much is known about his personal life, like who his three kids are and when they were born. And for those who don’t know: Yes, he is married. The 43-year-old Tony Award winner met Julia Corden, nee Carey, at a Save The Children event in 2009 and he said it was love at first sight. “I said, ‘Hi, Jules. You might be the most beautiful woman in the world,’” Corden told People in 2018. “She said, ‘Well, thank you very much. That sounds like something you say a lot.’ And I said, ‘I’ve never said it before in my life.’ That was it. That was it, really. I was in. And by an absolute miracle, so was she.”

James and Julia began dating that year and got engaged in 2010. They wed in 2012 – after Julia gave birth to their first child. So, what do we know about their young family? Find out more about their three adorable children below.

James Corden walks his children Carey and Max to school (Photo: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com)

Max Corden

James and Julia welcomed their son Max in 2011. While naming your first child may be a difficult undertaking, James did so with the help of Beatles Legend Sir Paul McCartney. Apparently, James gave Max the middle name McCartney as an unusual form of payment for Paul to appear in a sketch for UK-based charity Comic Relief. “I laid it on very thick, telling him, ‘People won’t die if you do our sketch,'” he recalled on a 2013 episode of The Graham Norton Show (via Mirror). “It makes it very difficult for people to say no,” he added. Paul agreed to appear in the sketch after James promised to name his child after him, and the rest is history. Max has a second middle name, Kimberley, which also serves as James’ middle name.

Carey Corden

James and Julia’s second child and first girl, Casey Corden, was born two years into their marriage in 2014. Her first name is Julia’s maiden name. While Carey was born in the UK like her brother, she’s been primarily raised in America, as the growing family moved to the US in 2015 when James landed his hosting gig on the Late Late Show.

James Corden walks on the sidewalk with his daughter Carey (Photo: MEGA)

Charlotte Corden

Charlotte Corden made her way into the world in 2017 on a filming day for James. Luckily, fellow Brit Harry Styles was happy to take over and host the Late Late Show that evening so James could support Julia through labor. Bryan Cranston stepped in the following night as James and Julia became acclimated to being a family of five. James joked with People in 2018 that he was only able to have a third child after moving to Los Angeles, as there wasn’t enough space across the pond in London. He added: “I feel so lucky that we have three healthy children. I just feel really blessed with all of it.”

James Has Been Brutally Honest About Fatherhood

And despite being thrilled to be a father of three, James has been quite frank about the struggles of parenthood. In 2018, he recalled an eye-opening experience when he and his wife attempted to take all three of their kids out to eat. “It’s just a nightmare. I got back from Liverpool on Sunday, and we thought, ‘Let’s take the kids out. Let’s go for lunch,'” he divulged to People. “I mean, it’s a joke. We actually went to a place at the end of our road for lunch, and we looked like we were fleeing the country. We had that much stuff. It’s absurd.”

He also told People that he hates being away from his family ahead of the 2018 Grammys, which was hosted in New York City’s Madison Square Garden, across the country from his family in California. But now, it appears Corden will get all the time he needs with his family, as the talk show host announced he will be departing the Late Late Show in 2023 after his contract expires. “I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there,” he explained on his April 28 show.

