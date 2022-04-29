Pete Davidson Kisses Kim Kardashian At Courthouse During Blac Chyna Trial

Pete Davison takes his duties as boyfriend seriously! The SNL star, 28, reportedly joined the Kardashian family at court in Los Angeles on April 28 in support of girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41 — and the two were seen affectionately kissing in the hallway. Nancy Dillon of Rolling Stone tweeted out the news, saying that “Pete Davidson joined Kim Kardashian at L.A. Superior Court today. He embraced/kissed her in hallway after closing arguments ended in Blac Chyna defamation trial. They left through secure exit with sheriff’s escort.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are seen in Santa Monica, California on Nov 21, 2021. (MEGA)

The entire Kardashian family is currently embroiled in Blac Chyna’s notorious defamation trial, and Pete’s appearance at the trial drew attention. The King of Staten Island actor arrived wearing black and sat in the back row, per TMZ, and reportedly struggled to stifle a laugh when Kardashian’s attorney revealed that Chyna broke a gingerbread house during one of her many arguments with Rob Kardashian.

“Why break a gingerbread house? It’s like the happiest thing,” the lawyer reportedly said, to which Pete reacted with a giggle. In an extremely high profile case, Chyna is suing Kris Jenner, Kim, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner for a sum in excess of $100 million — Chyna alleges that they used their hefty weight within the industry to get her now-over series, Rob & Chyna, cancelled.

Testimony has been all over the board, with Khloe testifying on April 26 that Chyna’s outrageous behavior toward Rob Kardashian would damage the powerful family’s brand.

Kim answered questions on April 26 as well, particularly about texts she sent to Keeping Up with The Kardashians producers after a Rob and China fight in 2016. “Chyna will not be on our show,” she wrote. “And it’s actually putting my brother in bad position because he ends up crying all day saying the only reason she [Chyna] showed up was because she was filming,” Kim wrote. In response to the question, Kim retorted that “I can’t control the content of what they film, but this is our show — why would we film with her?”

Pete’s appearance at court was his first in support of girlfriend, Kim, who he has been dating since October 2021 in an exceptionally highly publicized romance.