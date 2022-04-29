ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Trent McDuffie selected No. 21 by Kansas City Chiefs

fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

The Kansas City Chiefs selected DB Trent McDuffie with the number twenty-one overall pick of the 2022 NFL...

www.fantasypros.com

fantasypros.com

Kyren Williams selected No. 164 by Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have selected RB Kyren Williams with the No. 164 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 5-foot-9, 194-pound back from Notre Dame was a finalist for the 2021 Paul Hornung Award for most versatile player. He carried the ball 204 times for 1,002 yards and 14 scores as well as hauling in 42 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns. He has a NextGen Stats score of 75 which profiles as an above-average backup, but he is an intriguing player for fantasy managers. He may end up third on the depth chart behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, both of whom struggled with injuries last season. He might be worth stashing in dynasty leagues.
INGLEWOOD, CA
fantasypros.com

Brock Purdy selected No. 262 by San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have selected QB Brock Purdy with the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 212-pound QB from Iowa State ranked fourth in the FBS in completion percentage at 71.7%, completing 292 of 407 passes for 3,188 yards, 19 TD passes, and eight interceptions. He has strong hands and effortlessly makes his way through progressions, and he struggles with taking calculated risks on deep balls and tight-window throws. Purdy lands on an interesting team, and with all the possible upheaval in San Francisco, he could break out of his Mr. Irrelevant status from draft day. Dynasty managers in super deep leagues might want to take a flyer on him.
SANTA CLARA, CA
fantasypros.com

Kevin Harris selected No. 183 by New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have selected RB Kevin Harris with No. 183 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Patriots continue to build their backfield with the addition of Harris. Sitting at 5' 10", 221 pounds, Harris can be a versatile back for Patriots after serving in a three-down role at South Carolina. He will certainly have to earn his playing time, however, with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson likely the clear top two backs.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Free Agent Justyn Ross signs contract with the Kansas City Chiefs

Per Ian Rapoport on twitter, Free Agent WR Justyn Ross is signing with the Kansas City Chiefs after going undrafted. (Ian Rapoport on twitter) Ross recently had a surgery done by a well known Steelers doctor on his upper cervical spine which included two separate fusions, the surgery resulted in the Clemson WR falling off of most teams draft boards. The Clemson standout has a lot of potential if he can stay healthy as he posted 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in just his first two seasons before the injury.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

Tyler Allgeier selected No. 151 by Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have selected RB Tyler Allgeier with the No. 151 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Falcons went with the redshirt junior out of BYU who posted great numbers at the collegiate level. He had the 4th most rush yards in the nation with 1601 yards and posted 23 touchdowns, leading the nation. He is clearly capable of producing, it has just been a question if he can do it at the next level. In Atlanta, Patterson should remain the lead back, but it feels like a logjam behind him and Allgeier could take advantage.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Juan Soto goes yard on Friday against Giants

Soto's home run went 409 feet and was his fourth of the season. He's still stuck on just five RBI, an almost comically low total, but as Bryce Harper showed last year, totals like that can change quickly. Soto is also batting just .253 but has a .291 xBA. In other words, he's the same old elite player he has been for years, and it's only a matter of time before his numbers catch up to his talent.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
fantasypros.com

Carson Strong agrees to UDFA deal with Eagles

The Eagles have signed former Nevada QB Carson Strong as an undrafted free agent, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. He received a $20,000 signing bonus and a $300,000 base guarantee in a clear indication that he was a priority free agent for the Eagles who will have a chance to make the roster. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Nick Muse selected No. 227 by Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have selected TE Nick Muse at No. 227 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 259-pound former South Carolina Gamecock started all 13 games last season, collecting 20 receptions for 222 yards and two TDs. His strengths are more in run-blocking than pass-catching, limiting his potential in the NFL. He is projected to be a low roster/practice squad player so he can be ignored in fantasy formats for now.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fantasypros.com

EJ Perry signs with Philadelphia

The Eagles have been active in the UDFA quarterback market, bring in Perry as well as Nevada quarterback Carson Strong, who received a sizeable deal. The team will look to have some competition for some roster spots, and those two are poised to duke it out in the offseason programs. Strong projects to be the better prospect, but Perry will have a fair shot at competing for a spot on the roster.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fantasypros.com

Bills Draft James Cook: Fantasy Football Outlook (2022)

Let’s take a look at the redraft and dynasty fantasy football impact of the Buffalo Bills’ selection of James Cook. The Buffalo Bills selected running back James Cook at the end of the second round with the 63rd overall pick. The Georgia product has immediate fantasy appeal across all formats based on his draft capital, pass-catching prowess and offensive situation.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Rookie Draft Rankings: Quarterbacks (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means it’s time for dynasty rookie and startup drafts to really take off. We’ll have you covered throughout the draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

10 NFL Draft Winners & Losers (2022 Fantasy Football)

This was one of the most fun and surprising NFL Drafts in recent memory. We were all extremely wrong about when most QBs would leave the board, and we got the joy of seeing Round 1 be all about the WRs. Now that it’s all in the books, we’ve got our featured experts here to share their thoughts on which players were the biggest winners and losers of the draft.
NFL
fantasypros.com

LA Chargers decline 5th-year option on Jerry Tillery

Per Ian Rapoport on twitter, the Los Angeles Chargers have declined the 5th-year option on DL Jerry Tillery. (Ian Rapoport on twitter) Despite the Chargers declining the 5th-year option on Tillery the team has spoken that the defensive lineman remains well within their long term plans. Chargers GM Tom Telesco also stated that "I expect an even bigger role this year" of his defensive lineman meaning he may be worth a look in any IDP leagues and will have to wait until 2023 for a new contract.
NFL
Axios Tampa Bay

The Bucs' draft picks, explained

How about a quick recap of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' moves during this year's NFL draft — for those of you who didn't spend hours this weekend watching grown men call each other on the telephone?Here's our most efficient rundown of the first five picks, and some facts to get you through a conversation:#33 pick: Logan Hall arrived at University of Houston as a 220-pound track hurdler, stacked on 60 pounds of muscle, and joins the Bucs as a fast, athletic and versatile defensive lineman.#57: Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan. "I'm a straight-up glass eater out there ... On the field, I'm a very violent guy."#91: Rachaad White, RB, Arizona State. "White is probably not a regular home run hitter, but he seems fit to serve as Leonard Fournette's partner in the backfield while contributing meaningful third down snaps," writes Mike Kiwak for SB Nation.#106: Cade Otton spent most of his time at Washington as a blocking tight end, but he runs solid routes and can take a hit and hang onto the ball.#133: Jake Camarda launched a 60-plus-yard punt in each of his four seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, including a 68-yarder against Alabama.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Lonnie Johnson Jr. traded to the Chiefs for a seventh-round pick

According to Aaron Wilson of PFN365, the Texans are trading former second-round draft pick, Lonnie Johnson, to the Chiefs in exchange for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. (Aaron Wilson) Fantasy Impact:. On Monday, the Texans traded former second-round CB Lonnie Johnson to the Chiefs in exchange for a conditional seventh-round...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fantasypros.com

DeAndre Hopkins Suspended Six Games: Fantasy Football Takeaways & Implications (2022)

Word broke on Monday afternoon that Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins was being suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s Performance Enhancing Drug policy. Just days after one of the more unpredictable NFL Drafts in recent memory that saw the Cardinals trade for Ravens WR Marquise Brown, Arizona is losing their top pass-catcher for more than a third of the season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Mike Davis released by the Falcons

According to NFL reporter Jordan Schultz, the Falcons have released veteran RB Mike Davis. (Jordan Schultz) Just two days after the NFL draft and the drafting of rookie RB Tyler Allgeier, the Falcons decided to release veteran RB Mike Davis. The 29-year-old ran for 503 yards and three touchdowns last year after inking a two-year deal with the club. The move leaves the Falcons with $750,000 in dead cap space but a savings of $2.5 million. The Falcons now have Allgeier, Darrell Williams, Cordarelle Patterson, and Quadree Ollison on the active roster at the RB position.
ATLANTA, GA
fantasypros.com

Trai Turner is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with Washington

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, former Steelers OL Trai Turner is signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Washington Commanders. (Adam Schefter) The former Pittsburgh offensive lineman inked a one-year deal to join the Commanders on Monday. the veteran was ranked 86th in PFFs rankings amongst offensive linemen in 2021. During his 2021 campaign, he allowed eight sacks and 13 QB hurries. He's a major upgrade for an offensive line that lost Brandon Scherff in free agency this offseason.
NFL
fantasypros.com

2022 NFL Draft Grades for All 32 NFL Teams

The 2022 NFL Draft has reached its conclusion after months of blood, sweat and tears poured into the hundreds of college prospects. Draft day did not disappoint, with blockbuster trades, massive rookie fantasy football rankings implications and certain prospects — especially quarterbacks — falling down boards to keep us on the edge of our seats with anticipation.
NFL
fantasypros.com

FantasyPros Staff Consensus 2022 Dynasty Rookie Draft Rankings

Prepare for your draft using our FantasyPros staff expert consensus dynasty rookie rankings. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | SoundCloud | iHeartRadio. If you want to dive deeper into fantasy football, be sure to check out our award-winning slate of Fantasy Football Tools as you...
NFL

