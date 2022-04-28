ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloe Kardashian fans think they’ve found her perfect A-list boyfriend after he raves they would ‘look good together’

By Dan Roberts
The US Sun
 2 days ago

KHLOE Kardashian fans are convinced they have found the perfect new boyfriend for the reality star - and his name may raise a few eyebrows.

It seems the millions - AND millions - of Khloe fans think she would match up perfectly with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Khloe Kardashian fans have another famous figure who may match up with her well Credit: Getty
it came after Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson visited his wax figure in Las Vegas when he noticed who his 'neighbor' was Credit: TikTok/The Rock

And the wrestling superstar may be a shipper himself.

Earlier this week, the 49-year-old visited his wax version for the first time while at Madame Tussauds in Las Vegas.

And while there, he couldn't help but share on TikTok who his waxy neighbor is.

"I gotta introduce you to my neighbor," the Tooth Fairy star teased as he recorded a video selfie.

He then cooly strutted over to the wax version of Khloe, posed to seemingly be looking back at him.

"I mean guys, look at that - we look kind of cool together, right?" the sly star stated.

Fans on Reddit agreed.

"They would actually be kinda cute," one fan commented, as another admitted: "I ship it."

But Dwayne wasn't finished with his video smackdown, turning the camera for a comparison of each statues backside, and seemed jealous at the Hulu star's extra padding.

"Wait a second ... I mean guys, that's amazing," Dwayne said to the world around him. "Can we add a little bit more to my glutes, give me some glutes, like that!"

KHLOE'S RESPONSE

Khloe eventually saw the video, and admitted she smelled what he was cooking, confessing to "crying" with laughter.

She also revealed the waxmakers "hooked me up," when it came to her tush.

As for hopes of an actual relationship, Dwayne may be the People's Champ, but his heart belongs to his wife of three years, Lauren Hashian.

But TikTok fans are still holding out hope.

"I think he has a wife, or long term partner," one commented. "Of course I don't think that would stop Khloe from dating him."

KHLOE'S PAIN

Khloe has stayed away from anything long term since her relationship with Tristan Thompson ended in scandal.

The NBA star reportedly has "STILL never met" the child he shares with Maralee Nichols.

Maralee, 31, gave birth to their son Theo on December 1 after having a secret romance with Tristan, while he was thought to be exclusively dating Khloe.

Maralee has claimed that Tristan refuses to pay child support and has made "no attempt" to meet their son.

Maralee's representative recently said he has "done nothing" to support the baby, despite reportedly being ordered to pay her over $40,000 a month.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Harvey Englander told Page Six last month.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance.”

Dwayne drew special attention to his Rock bottom Credit: TikTok/The Rock
And asked if there was anyway to round it out like Khloe's Credit: TikTok/The Rock
Sorry shippers, Dwayne is happily married to wife Lauren Hashian and they share daughter Jasmine Johnson Credit: Getty - Contributor

The US Sun

