Kardashian fans shocked by Kendall Jenner’s ‘natural lips & nose’ in resurfaced pic as her current lips look DIFFERENT

By Caitlyn Hitt
The US Sun
 2 days ago

KARDASHIAN fans are shocked to see Kendall Jenner's "natural lips and nose" in a resurfaced photo, noting a change in her appearance.

Rumors have been swirling about the model going under the knife as of late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgK3c_0fNfNchH00
Kendall Jenner fans are buzzing about a change in her lips through the years Credit: instagram/kendall jenner
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CwJoA_0fNfNchH00
The model has been accused of getting plastic surgery Credit: TIKTOK

Fans are buzzing about Kendall, 26, after throwback photos of the star surfaced on TikTok.

The video emphasizes a long-rumored change in the former Victoria's secret model's appearance – namely the size of her lips.

Fans seem to think that like Kylie Jenner and some of her other siblings, Kendall has plumped up her pout.

The 818 Tequila mogul is also facing rumors she got a boob job secretly.

While Kendall hasn't addressed the plastic surgery speculation, fans continue to wonder.

In the TikTok video, the eldest of Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner's children is shown sitting with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

She interjects into the conversation, saying: "Are you talking about her lips? I don't even know why you guys are freaking out or talking about this. No one needs it. Everybody's perfect."

Another video of a man singing the lyrics "Why the f**k you lying? Why you always lying" then starts playing.

After the song is done, photos of Kendall with much smaller lips flash onto the screen, zooming in on her mouth.

EDIT ACCUSATIONS

Fans have long buzzed about the model's appearance, accusing her of altering it via either plastic surgery or editing.

Earlier this month, Kendall took to her Instagram Story to share a selfie, which looked to fans to be significantly edited.

The video showed the reality star smiling in her kitchen.

Kendall had on a black and white striped bikini top and was sporting her new red hair.

While some think she looked beautiful, many didn't understand why she had to edit her photo.

A Reddit user uploaded the picture to a thread talking about the filtered picture.

"Kendall posted this on her story today- I don't understand why they take a pic/video with a filter on and then reupload it so the filter isn't at the top," they titled it.

The original poster continued: "Like why try that hard to make people think this is how you naturally look? It's silly."

Fans were quick to slam her for using the filter and for how she looked.

"Okay there has got to be another explanation for this. There's no way Kendall seriously didn't know we knew it was a filter? Like it isn't even a remotely subtle one," said another.

One explained: "Maybe they save the pic to edit some more. Or to save it to post later. I do this all the time."

"My conspiracy is that she does this so our image of her is distorted and hopefully we won't notice of any work she gets done without comparing side by sides," someone else suggested.

While some fans were giving reasons for why she filters her photos, others were commenting on her appearance in the photo.

"No it's giving a little scary," commented one fan.

"Why does she remind me of a Dr. Seuss character in this picture?" one user harshly added.

PHOTOSHOP FAIL

Kendall has faced photoshop accusations in the past.

Earlier this month, the model had a photoshoot with friends Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye.

After posting a photo with them, fans realized that it looked photoshopped.

They thought she looked almost unrecognizable in the picture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MA9Tc_0fNfNchH00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNDAC_0fNfNchH00

"She doesn’t even look like herself. Please hire someone to photoshop your pictures, Kendall," one Reddit user commented at the time.

A second agreed: "They don't even look real."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u9WHA_0fNfNchH00
She has been quiet about the chatter Credit: INSTAGRAM/COLOR BY MATT REZ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SqYTi_0fNfNchH00
Fans repeatedly not that her lips appear more plump Credit: instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yeNVe_0fNfNchH00
In the past, she's had a much less plump pout Credit: Getty

