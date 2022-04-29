Instant analysis of the Eagles selecting Jordan Davis with 13th pick

Howie Roseman literally got his man, moving up after the Lions snagged Jameson Williams to draft former Georiga All-American defensive tackle Jordan Davis.

Philadelphia landed a player that they’ve been linked to throughout the entire draft process and the massive run-stopper will now get the chance to work with Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, and Brandon Graham.

Here are takeaways and notes from the move.

Tracy Rocker gets his guy

Davis will have a familiar face here in Philadelphia with defensive line coach and former Auburn legend, Tracy Rocker.

Davis was recruited out of high school by current Eagles defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, who had the same title with Georgia from 2014-17.

Davis could extend Fletcher Cox's career

Cox returned on a one-year deal and he could return for a few more seasons thanks to Davis relieving some of the snaps, along with wear and tear.

Patience

With Cox, Hargrave, and Milton Williams on the roster, Philadelphia can show some patience with Davis, while he learns how to be a pro.