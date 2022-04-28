ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles select Georgia DT Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Philadelphia Eagles have selected former Georgia All-American defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

At 6-foot-6, 340 pounds, Davis was one of the most intriguing players in this draft, and he rose up some draft boards after dominating the 2022 NFL combine with speed and athleticism.

Even with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave entrenched as starters, Philadelphia drafted Davis to become an interior run stuffer with the strength to dominate one-on-one matchups and occupy double-teams at an elite rate.

