Eagles acquire WR A.J. Brown from the Titans in blockbuster trade

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
In a move that should finally get Jalen Hurts over the hump, the Eagles will acquire wide receiver A.J. Brown from the Titans for the No. 18 overall pick in Thursday night’s draft and another third-round pick.

Drafted by the Titans in the second round in 2019 out of Ole Miss, Brown had 52 catches for 1,051 yards and eight touchdowns as a rookie.

In 2020, Brown logged 70 catches for 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns but saw his numbers drop in 2021, after the addition of Julio Jones.

In 2021, Brown logged 63 catches for 869 yards and five touchdowns in 13 games, and he’ll now team with DeVonta Smith and Quez Watkins to form a talented trio.

