Eagles agree to 4-year, $100M deal with WR A.J. Brown after trade

By Glenn Erby
 4 days ago
The Eagles have a new stud receiver and they promptly locked him up long-term, agreeing to a four-year, $100 million deal with A.J. Brown, which includes $57 million guaranteed.

The move comes after Titans GM Jon Robinson said that he did “not foresee” Tennessee trading Brown, who was seeking a new contract.

The new deal will place Brown among the top-10 highest-paid wide receivers in the NFL according to Over The Cap, and he’ll catch passes from his childhood friend, Jalen Hurts.

With Brown on the roster, Hurts will have DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Dallas Goedert, and a host of other weapons at the running back position as well.

